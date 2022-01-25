How to get the Halo Infinite themed car in Forza Horizon 5

The best-selling Xbox games right now are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. To acknowledge this, Horizon 5 creators Playground Games and Halo Infinite creators 343 Industries collaborated to give players a unique Halo Infinite-inspired Jeep Trailcat 2016 edition.

Best off-roader in Horizon 5 (Image via Forzamotorsport)

This isn't the first time Playground and 343i have collaborated and it's certainly not the first in Forza Horizon 5. The legendary Warthog, which appeared prominently in Halo Infinite, can be obtained and driven as the ultimate off-roader in FH5. The Halo-inspired design wraps around the 2016 Jeep Trailcat, a real-world off-roading beast.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



A special Race all the way to Zeta Halo.A special #HaloInfinite -inspired livery for the Jeep Trailcat is now in your Inbox. Go get it! @Halo Race all the way to Zeta Halo.A special #HaloInfinite-inspired livery for the Jeep Trailcat is now in your Inbox. Go get it! @Halo https://t.co/mnhDfdR8dN

How to unlock the Halo Infinite themed car in Forza Horizon 5

On January 21, 2022, a special gift became available. Players can access the car by simply logging into the game. Players will need to visit the Message Center.

Players must go to the Gift area of the Message Center to obtain the car. The car is, without a doubt, the greatest real-world off-road vehicle in the game.

Features of Jeep Trailcat 2016 edition

It is built on the Wrangler's expanded chassis (Image via The Drive)

The 2016 Jeep Trailcat is an AWD offroader from Jeep included in the Hot Wheels Expansion for Forza Horizon 3 and comes standard in Forza Motorsport 7.

The idea is based on the Jeep Wrangler and has cosmetic changes that give it a more aggressive appearance. A 2-inch shave is also applied to the windshield for a more streamlined appearance.

It is equipped with a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine (Image via Off-Road Xtreme)

The Trailcat was presented among six other concept cars at a Jeep fan celebration in North America. It is built on the Wrangler's expanded chassis and is powered by the same 707 horsepower (527 kW) engine used in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

It is equipped with a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine with 707bhp at 6,000rpm and 881Nm torque at 4,000rpm. The engine is the same as the one found in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. A 6-speed manual transmission is paired to the 6.2-liter V8 engine.

