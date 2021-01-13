How to get Haxorus in Pokemon GO: The furious Dragon-type Pokemon

Truth be told, Haxorus in Pokemon GO does look very menacing. However, for those trainers who haven't encountered it yet, it starts off as a very cute looking tiny green monster called Axew.

How to catch the menacing Haxorus in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned before, the Haxorus starts off as Axew in Pokemon GO. Which means that the only way trainers can obtain this Pokemon in the game is by evolving it.

Well, that does solve the issue of how to obtain a Haxorus, which brings forth a much more bigger question, and that is, how does a trainer come across an Axew in Pokemon GO.

To begin with, Axew is a dragon type Pokemon. So, there's a high chance that trainers will be able to encounter it in the wild if the weather outside is slightly windy. It's also boosted by windy weather. Apart from encountering this Pokemon in the wild, trainers can come across Axew by hatching it from a 10km egg in Pokemon GO.

Haxorus is a Pokemon from the Unova region. It is Axew's final evolutionary form. Feeding Axew 25 Axew candies will see the Pokemon evolve into Fraxure. And feeding Fraxure 100 Axew candies will evolve Fraxure into Haxorus in Pokemon GO.

Haxorus is weak against ice and fairy type Pokemon, but it does really well against most starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO. What makes this Pokemon stand out from the rest is the fact that it just falls under a single type. Half dragon type Pokemon, like Salamence, have weaknesses to multiple types, making the Haxorus a very versatile Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

