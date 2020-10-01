Free Fire has a wide variety of characters. There are over 30 characters in the game, and each one- except Adam & Eve- boasts a unique ability that aids the player on the battlefield.

Hayato is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire because of his ability – ‘Bushido’. In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how to get Hayato in Free Fire.

How to get Hayato character in Free Fire

Hayato is not available for free, and players would have to purchase him from the in-game shop. It’ll cost users 8000 gold/499 diamonds to get the character. Players can follow these steps to get Hayato in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the store icon present on the left side of the main menu.

Press on the store icon

Step 2: The in-game store will open. Click on the ‘Character’ tab

Step 3: The list of characters that can be purchased pops up. Scroll down to find Hayato. Click on the purchase button.

After finding Hayato, click on the purchase but

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, asking you to select the in-game currency you want to use to complete the purchase.

After successfully purchasing Hayato, you will be able to equip him from the ‘Character’ section.

Hayato character in Free Fire

Hayato in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, Hayato’s ability is called ‘Bushido’. The ability increases the armor penetration by 8% with every 10% decrease in the max HP. At the maximum level, every 10% decrease would lead to the armor penetration increasing by 10%.

There’s also an awakened version of the character - ‘Hayato Firebrand’ - which players can unlock by completing the Awakening missions.

