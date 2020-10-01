Free Fire: The Anubis Legends 2 Elite Pass price, release date, and rewards

Free Fire's Season 28 Elite Pass has come to an end, and the Season 29 Elite Pass- named ‘The Anubis Legends 2’- is finally out.
In this article, we discuss the cost, start date and the rewards of the new Elite Pass in Free Fire.
Also Read: How to join a squad in Free Fire
Free Fire's The Anubis Legends 2 Elite Pass price, release date, and rewards
Cost and Start Date
The Free Fire Elite Pass has two variants - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Players can avail them using the in-game currency, diamonds. The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.
The new Pass started today, i.e., the 1st of October and will end on the 31st of October.
Advertisement
Rewards
Here are all the rewards of The Anubis Legends 2 Elite Pass in Free Fire:
- 0 Badges – Golden Empire T-Shirt (Female)
- 5 Badges – 5x Summon Airdrop
- 10 Badges – Pan – Anubis Legend
- 15 Badges – Royal’s Ride
- 20 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher
- 25 Badges – (24h) Resupply Map Card
- 30 Badges – Wings of Flame (Banner)
- 35 Badges – 500 Gold
- 40 Badges – Royal leader (Avatar)
- 45 Badges – (24h) Bounty Token Play Card
- 50 Badges – The Relic Monarch Bundle
- 55 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 60 Badges – 1 Diamonds Royale Voucher
- 65 Badges – (7d) Double EXP Card
- 70 Badges – 500 Gold
- 75 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Clu)
- 80 Badges – G18 – Anubis Legend
- 85 Badges – 5x Resupply Map
- 90 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher
- 95 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 100 Badges – Pharaoh’s Ride (Surfboard)
- 105 Badges – (24h) Scan Playcard
- 110 Badges – 500 Gold
- 115 Badges – Wise Omens (Banner)
- 120 Badges – 3x Scanners
- 125 Badges – Grenade – Anubis Legend
- 130 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Luqueta)
- 135 Badges – Victor’s Glare (Avatar)
- 140 Badges – Diamond Royale Voucher
- 145 Badges – (7d) Double Gold Card
- 150 Badges – Pharaoh Hound Loot Crate
- 155 Badges – (24h) Summon Airdrop Playcard
- 160 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 165 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 170 Badges – 10x Cube Fragment
- 175 Badges – (24h) Bonfire Playcard
- 180 Badges – Evolution Stone
- 185 Badges – 5x Bounty Token
- 190 Badges – Discount Coupon
- 195 Badges – 500 Gold
- 200 Badges – Cursed Serpent Backpack
- 205 Badges – Character Lvl.4 Card
- 210 Badges – 3x Pet Food
- 215 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment
- 220 Badges – 5x Bonfires
- 225 Badges – The Relic Guardian Bundle
- 250 Badges – Elite Pass Exclusive Chest
Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Total Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?Published 01 Oct 2020, 09:12 IST