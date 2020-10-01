Free Fire: The Anubis Legends 2 Elite Pass price, release date, and rewards

Free Fire's Season 28 Elite Pass has come to an end, and the Season 29 Elite Pass- named ‘The Anubis Legends 2’- is finally out.

In this article, we discuss the cost, start date and the rewards of the new Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Free Fire's The Anubis Legends 2 Elite Pass price, release date, and rewards

Cost and Start Date

Price of both the variant in Free Fire

The Free Fire Elite Pass has two variants - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Players can avail them using the in-game currency, diamonds. The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

The new Pass started today, i.e., the 1st of October and will end on the 31st of October.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards of The Anubis Legends 2 Elite Pass in Free Fire:

0 Badges – Golden Empire T-Shirt (Female)

5 Badges – 5x Summon Airdrop

10 Badges – Pan – Anubis Legend

15 Badges – Royal’s Ride

20 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher

25 Badges – (24h) Resupply Map Card

30 Badges – Wings of Flame (Banner)

35 Badges – 500 Gold

40 Badges – Royal leader (Avatar)

45 Badges – (24h) Bounty Token Play Card

50 Badges – The Relic Monarch Bundle

55 Badges – 3x Pet Food

60 Badges – 1 Diamonds Royale Voucher

65 Badges – (7d) Double EXP Card

70 Badges – 500 Gold

75 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Clu)

80 Badges – G18 – Anubis Legend

85 Badges – 5x Resupply Map

90 Badges – Weapon Royale Voucher

95 Badges – 3x Pet Food

100 Badges – Pharaoh’s Ride (Surfboard)

105 Badges – (24h) Scan Playcard

110 Badges – 500 Gold

115 Badges – Wise Omens (Banner)

120 Badges – 3x Scanners

125 Badges – Grenade – Anubis Legend

130 Badges – 100x Memory Fragment (Luqueta)

135 Badges – Victor’s Glare (Avatar)

140 Badges – Diamond Royale Voucher

145 Badges – (7d) Double Gold Card

150 Badges – Pharaoh Hound Loot Crate

155 Badges – (24h) Summon Airdrop Playcard

160 Badges – 3x Pet Food

165 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

170 Badges – 10x Cube Fragment

175 Badges – (24h) Bonfire Playcard

180 Badges – Evolution Stone

185 Badges – 5x Bounty Token

190 Badges – Discount Coupon

195 Badges – 500 Gold

200 Badges – Cursed Serpent Backpack

205 Badges – Character Lvl.4 Card

210 Badges – 3x Pet Food

215 Badges – 100x Universal Fragment

220 Badges – 5x Bonfires

225 Badges – The Relic Guardian Bundle

250 Badges – Elite Pass Exclusive Chest

