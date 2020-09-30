Free Fire has become an immensely popular game on the mobile platform, with millions playing the game from across the world. And after the recent OB24 update, there has been an influx of new users.

Many of these newer players do not know how to join a squad in Free Fire. If you are one of them, then this article is for you, as we give a step-by-step guide on how to do so in this game.

Free Fire: Easy guide to join a squad

You can register into a squad upon receiving an invitation from a friend or typing the team code. Upon receiving an invitation, you have to click on the join button.

Here is how you can join a squad using the team code:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Invite’ button.

Press on the invite button

Step 2: Next, you would have to press on the ‘Fast Team’ option.

Click on the Fast Team option

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking you to enter the team code.

Enter the team code

Step 4: Enter the team code shared by the friend to join a squad.

This method is quite useful when you are unable to join via the invite option.

How to create a squad in Free Fire

You can also create a squad by inviting other players:

Step 1: Open the game and press on the ‘Invite’ button.

Open the game and press on the ‘Invite’ button. Step 2: A drop-down dialog box will appear. Press on the ‘+’ symbol beside the name of the respective friend.

A drop-down dialog box will appear. Press on the ‘+’ symbol beside the name of the respective friend. Step 3: Upon accepting the invitation, he/she will join the squad.

Upon accepting the invitation, he/she will join the squad. Step 4: Press on the start button when all the players are ready to go.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ methods!)

