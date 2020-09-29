Free Fire is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. This battle royale title sees 50 players dropping on to an island and fighting each other.

Playing any game alongside or against friends can be fun, and Free Fire is no exception. To that effect, this game offers gamers an option to create private rooms to play with their friends. To do so, they are required to use a room card, which is purchasable from the in-game shop.

Not everyone can spend diamonds to get a room card, however, so they look for alternative no-cost ways to do so, which is what we discuss in this article.

How to get free room cards in Free Fire

The only way to get a room card for free is via the guild tournament section. To procure one, the guild will have to obtain 1800 Dog Tags collectively. Therefore, it is recommended that the users join an active guild if they want to reach this amount in a guild tournament.

Other than that, purchasing the card is the only option for players.

How to create a custom room using room card

Players can follow the given steps:

Step 1: On the main screen of Free Fire, they can press on the mode change option on the top-right corner.

Step 2: Next, they will have to click on the 'Custom' option on the bottom-right corner.

Step 3: The custom room option opens up, and users can click on the create button.

Step 4: They can adjust the settings of the room, like the map, mode, and more. Players have to then press on the 'Confirm' button so that the room gets created.

As mentioned earlier, users need to have a room card to do so.

