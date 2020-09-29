Yokai Soul Seeker in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has a wide assortment of in-game cosmetics like costume bundles, character sets, gun skins and more.

Yokai Soul Seeker or Oni Soul Seeker is one of the newest costume bundles added to the game. Players can avail it by playing the Diamond Royale.

In this article, we discuss all you need to know about the Yokai Soul Seeker.

Also Read: Free Fire: Best places to land on the Purgatory map

All you need to know about Yokai Soul Seeker in Free Fire

Yokai Soul Seeker Bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, Yokai Soul Seeker is a costume bundle added to Free Fire. Here are the contents of the Yokai Soul Seeker bundle:

Oni Soulseeker (Top)

Advertisement

Oni Soulseeker (Top)

Oni Soulseeker (Bottom)

Oni Soulseeker (Bottom)

Oni Soulseeker (Shoes)

Oni Soulseeker (Shoes)

Oni Soulseeker (Head)

Oni Soulseeker (Head)

Oni Soulseeker (Facepaint)

Oni Soulseeker (Facepaint)

In the Diamond Royale, each spin costs 60 Diamonds. Here are all the other rewards that players can get from the Diamond Royale spin:

Magic Cube

Magic Cube Fragment

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Flame Fighter (Top)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Lady of Flame (Top)

Lady of Flame (Bottom)

Lady of Flame (Mask)

Lady of Flame (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

Sneakers (Blue)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (White)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Smile)

Discount Coupon

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Memory Fragments (28x Characters)

How to spin a Diamond Royale

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Luck Royale’ option present on the left side of the main menu.

Step 2: Various Luck Royales appear on the screen. Click on the ‘Diamond Royale’ option.

Step 3: Click on the Spin button. You will receive one of the rewards mentioned above.

Also Read: Moco character in Free Fire: Ability, character sets, and more