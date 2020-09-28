Moco character in Free Fire: Ability, character sets, and more

Characters with special abilities are unique features in Garena Free Fire, which distinguishes this title from other battle royale offerings on the mobile platform. This game currently offers more than 30 characters, and except for Adam and Eve, each has a distinct ability that aids users on the battlefield.

The latest addition to this collection of characters was Jai, based on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Ahead of a collaboration with KSHMR, it is expected that the American music producer's character will arrive in Garena Free Fire very soon.

Moco is another in-game character, and in this article, we look at her ability, character sets and provide a step-by-step guide to obtain her in the game.

A look at the Moco character in Free Fire

The in-game description of Moco states:

“Moco is an outstanding hacker.”

Her ability is ‘Hacker’s Eye,’ which tags enemies that are shot by players for two seconds, and this info will be shared with teammates as well. At the maximum level, users will be able to tag their foes for five seconds.

Like every other character, Moco also has two character sets:

Hacker’s Gear

Technician Jacket

How to purchase Moco in Free Fire

Users can use either 8000 Gold or 499 Diamonds to purchase this character.

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and click on the store icon on the main menu’s left side.

Players must open Free Fire and click on the store icon on the main menu’s left side. Step 2: The in-game store will open, after which they have to search for the character.

The in-game store will open, after which they have to search for the character. Step 3: The list of characters that can be purchased shows up. Gamers can scroll down to find ‘Moco’ and click on the purchase button

The list of characters that can be purchased shows up. Gamers can scroll down to find ‘Moco’ and click on the purchase button Step 4: A pop-up appears when players have to select the in-game currency they want to use.

