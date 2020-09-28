Sooneta Free Fire: Real name, ID, rank, stats, and more

Sooneeta is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators and is also an eSport athlete for Team Lava. She uploads regular content on her channel and has amassed over 2.58 million subscribers.

In this article, we discuss her real name, ID, rank, stats, and more.

Also Read: Ingredy Barbi Games’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Sooneeta’s Real Name

Her real name is Sunita Thapa Magar, and she is from Nepal.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and Ranks

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 13111296, and her in-game alias is TL-Sooneeta. She is also the leader of the TEAM-LAVA guild.

Sooneeta is placed in the Diamond IV tier in the BR mode, while in Clash Squad, she is placed in Platinum II.

Advertisement

Sooneeta’s Stats

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has 3835 Booyahs in 16335 squad games, which equates to a win rate of 23.41%. She has also garnered 36135 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 2.89 and an average damage per match of 937.

The famous Free Fire player and content creator has also played 1829 matches in the duo mode, winning 284 of them with a win percentage of 15.52.

She has also won 61 out of 852 solo games.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 16, Sooneeta has played 554 squad matches. She has clinched 123 of them, having a win rate of 22.20%. The YouTuber has also amassed 1691 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 3.92.

She has also played two solo games, winning a single match and notching 12 kills.

Sooneeta has a single kill in 3 duo matches.

Clash Squad Career

Clash squad stats

Sooneeta has played 741 games in the Clash Squad mode. She has 467 wins with a win percentage of 63.02%. The stream has also racked up 3320 kills and maintained a KDA of 1.75

(Stats used in the article have been collected at the time of writing it. The numbers might change as the player plays further.)

Her YouTube channel

Sooneeta started content creation on YouTube over two years ago. Since then, she has uploaded content quite regularly. As mentioned earlier, she has over 2.58 million subscribers and 145 million views combined.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

She is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Also Read: Meri Olivia’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more