Meri Olivia’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation based on Free Fire has grown immensely over the last few years. Meri Olivia is one of the many content creators who have risen in popularity courtesy of their videos based on Garena's famous battle royale. She hails from Indonesia and is quite well-known in the Free Fire community.

In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Meri Olivia’s Free Fire ID

Meri Olivia’s Free Fire ID is 134034534, and her IGN is ‘MeriOlivia✰°’. She is a part of a guild named ‘KULGAR.’

Meri Olivia’s stats

Lifetime stats

Meri Olivia has played a total of 5018 squad games and has won 735 of them, which translates to a win rate of 14.6%. She has killed 11610 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.71 and has inflicted an average damage of 891 per match.

She has also played 1203 duo games, winning 126 of them. With 2059 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.91. When it comes to the solo mode, she has played 1853 games and has won 167 of them. She has notched 5375 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Meri Olivia is placed in the Platinum IV tier. She has played only a single squad game and has killed 3 foes in it. She has also featured in 7 duo games and has won one of them. The content creator has also racked up 25 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Meanwhile, she has played 114 solo games and has triumphed in 9 of them. She maintained a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.08 and has over 428 kills in this mode.

Meri Olivia’s YouTube channel

Meri Olivia started her journey on YouTube over two years ago. Since then, she has uploaded over 144 videos on her channel. She boasts over 2.9 million subscribers and has over 205 million views combined on her videos.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Meri Olivia’s social media accounts

Meri Olivia is active on Instagram. Click here to visit her profile.

