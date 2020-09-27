Ingredy Barbi Games’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ingredy Barbi Games is a renowned Brazilian content creator. She plays and streams several games, including Free Fire. In this article, we take a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Ingredy Barbi Games’ Free Fire ID

Ingredy Barbi Games’ Free Fire ID is 1303991656, and her IGN is IngredyBarbi.

Ingredy Barbi Games’ stats

Lifetime stats

Ingredy Barbi Games has played a total of 960 squad games and has 208 Booyahs, which translates to a win ratio of 21.66%. She has killed 2612 foes with an incredible K/D ratio of 3.47.

When it comes to the duo mode, she has played 2524 matches, winning 389. With 6447 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.02 and inflicted 1044 average damage per match.

In the solo mode, she has appeared in 1206 games and has won 111.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ingredy Barbi Games is placed in the Diamond IV tier. She has played 115 squad matches and has won 24 of them. She has racked up 297 kills in the process, with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

She has also featured in 187 duo games and has triumphed in 41 of them. She notched up 460 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.15 and dealt 1085 average damage per match.

She has played a fewer number of solo matches. In the 36 games she played, she killed 63 foes with a K/D ratio of 1.80.

Ingredy Barbi Games’ YouTube channel

Ingredy Barbi Games started her journey in content creation over seven years ago and has since become immensely popular in the gaming community. She currently boasts a subscriber count of over 5.94 million and has more than 578 million views.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Ingredy Barbi Games’ social media accounts

Ingredy Barbi Games is active on Instagram. Click here to visit her profile.

She also has a Twitch channel where she streams several games, including Free Fire. Click here to visit her channel.

