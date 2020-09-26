Happy Prince Gaming Boss’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Happy Prince Gaming Boss is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He regularly creates fun content around this renowned battle royale game, and currently boasts a subscriber count of over 1.94 million on YouTube.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Happy Prince Gaming Boss’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 124618683, and his IGN is Happy★Prince.

Happy Prince Gaming Boss’s stats

All-time stats for the streamer

Lifetime stats

He has played a total of 6269 matches and stood victorious in 1421 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 22.66%. He has killed 17312 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.57 and has inflicted 1086 average damage per match.

He has also featured in 1240 duo games, winning 247. The content creator has notched over 3135 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.16. When it comes to the solo mode, he has played 1280 games and won 146 of them. With 3249 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Happy Prince

In the ongoing ranked season, Happy Prince Gaming Boss is placed in the Diamond III tier. He has played 161 squad games and got the better of his foes in 20 of them. He also racked up 708 kills for a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.02.

He hasn't played a lot of solo and duo matches, however. The YouTuber has won one solo match out of the two played, notching 14 kills. At the same time, the content creator has appeared in four duo games and has one Booyah.

His YouTube channel

Happy Prince started creating Free Fire content on his YouTube channel over two years ago. Since then, there has been no looking back, and has uploaded a total of 376 videos for over 80 million combined views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram.

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

