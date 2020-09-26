The RawKnee Games’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ronodeep Dasgupta, aka RawKnee, is a renowned Indian content creator. He runs two of the most popular Indian channels on YouTube – The RawKnee Show and The RawKnee Games. He streams several games on his gaming channel and recently played the fast-paced battle royale - Free Fire - alongside Desi Gamers or Amitbhai.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

The RawKnee Games’ Free Fire ID

The RawKnee Games’ Free Fire ID is 11817323, and his IGN is ‘TheRawKneee.’ Currently, he isn’t a part of any guild.

The RawKnee Games’ stats

Lifetime stats

In Free Fire, RawKnee has played 13 solo games and has won one of them, which translates to a win rate of 7.6%. In the process, he has killed 16 enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.33.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has featured in 5 games and has won 3 of them. This translates to a win rate of 60%. He also killed 12 foes with an impressive K/D ratio of 6.00. He has inflicted an average damage of 1513 per match.

The popular YouTuber hasn’t played any squad matches so far. He also hasn’t unlocked the ranked game mode yet.

Clash Squad stats

RawKnee played 1 Clash Squad match and triumphed in it. He killed 3 foes in the game and has a KDA of 0.75.

The RawKnee Games’ YouTube channels

As mentioned earlier, Ronodeep runs a total of 2 channels – ‘The RawKnee Show’ and ‘The RawKnee Games.’ He has amassed over 1.53 million subscribers and has more than 124 million views on ‘The RawKnee Show.’ Meanwhile, he has over 2.05 million subscribers and has more than 329 million views on ‘The RawKnee Games.’

The RawKnee Games’ social media accounts

Rawknee is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

To check his Instagram profile, click here.

To check his Twitter profile, click here.

To check his Facebook profile, click here.

