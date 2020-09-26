Playing Free Fire online on Jio phones is fake, and all videos claiming so are fraudulent

Free Fire has become very popular worldwide courtesy to its regular updates, fast-paced action, and lower-device requirements. This game recently reported over 100 million peak daily active users as well.

However, various videos on the internet are now claiming that this renowned battle royale game can be played on a Jio phone. These assertions have left many Jio phone users wondering whether their device can actually run Free Fire. However, it is essential to note that playing the game on Jio phones is impossible, and all such videos that claim to do so are fraudulent.

Playing Free Fire online on Jio phone is fake, and all videos claiming so are lying

A screenshot from one such fake video. It can be clearly seen that a video clip of Free Fire is being played

As mentioned earlier, several videos claim to show that Free Fire functions on a Jio phone. Most of them generally mislead fans by playing a video clip of the game on the device. Free Fire is not compatible with the Jio phone, and there is no possibility of this game functioning on it.

Here are some of the reasons behind it:

#1 Jio phone functions on the KaiOS while Free Fire is only available for the Android and iOS platforms. Hence, there is no chance of it running.

#2 This device only has 512 MB of RAM, which isn’t sufficient to run a battle royale game like Garena Free Fire.

#3 Moreover, it is impossible to do complex in-game actions like crouching, shooting, scoping, and more using the keypad of the Jio phone.

Conclusion

Therefore, all such videos are 100% fake, and users must not waste their time looking for ways to run Free Fire on their Jio phones, as it is not possible to do so.

