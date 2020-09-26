Cerol’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire has grown immensely over the past few years, leading to the rise in content creation and its esports scene. Cerol is one of the most popular content creators and streamers today, and he is also a professional player for the renowned team, Corinthians.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire details.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Cerols’s stats

All-time stats for the Free Fire pro

Lifetime stats

In total, Cerol has played 2363 squad matches, winning 471 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 19.9%. He has killed 7557 foes for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.99 and has inflicted 1641 average damage per match.

He has played a fewer amount of solo and duo games, however. The renowned content creator has featured in 333 solo matches and triumphed in 26. When it comes to the duo mode, he played 118 matches and killed 388 opponents.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Cerol

In the ongoing ranked season, he is placed in the Heroic tier. Cerol has played 180 squad matches and stood victorious in 29 of them. With 716 kills, he has maintained a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.74.

The YouTuber has also played 22 duo matches, winning three. He has racked up 117 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.16. The Corinthians player has also played 28 solo games and got the better of his foes in four of them.

His YouTube channel

Cerol started his journey in content creation over two years ago. Since then, he has uploaded content regularly for his fan base. The streamer currently boasts a subscriber count of over 4.82 million and has over 288 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

