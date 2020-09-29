Free Fire features a comprehensive arsenal of weapons, replete with guns that are picked from across the globe. Each firearm is categorized, and similar weapons are kept together, like SMGs, AR, Shotguns, and more.

SMGs are one of the most popular types of guns and preferred by many players for engaging in close-range combats. The CG15 is one of the best in-game SMGs and is intriguing to use due to its dual functionality and nature.

In this article, we discuss the damage, stats, location, and other details of the CG15.

CG15 Free Fire: Damage, stats, location, and more

CG15 in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The description of CG15 on the official Free Fire website states:

‘A SMG made with future technology. Able to charge up the CG15 and fire a high damage shot.’

CG15 has a damage stat of 50. Here are the complete stats of the gun:

DAMAGE: 50

RATE OF FIRE: 69

RANGE: 71

RELOAD SPEED: 62

MAGAZINE: 20

ACCURACY: 60

MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

(Source: Official website of Garena Free Fire)

The CSG15 spawns randomly across the map. The players are more likely to find the weapon if they drop on a location with higher loot density.

Functionality of CG15

As mentioned earlier, the CG15 has a dual functionality. When the users don't use a scope, this weapon works like a regular SMG. But when scoped in, the CG15 will charge up and fire a single shot like Sniper Rifles.

The damage that it inflicts depends upon how long it has been charged for before shooting. It takes around 3 seconds for the gun to charge fully.

CG15 Scoped in (Image Credits: PRO NATION / YouTube)

This characteristic enables the players to use the CG15 to engage in mid/long-range combats as well.

