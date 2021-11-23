How to get high amount of loot in PUBG Mobile Lite maps easily

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined form of Krafton's famous battle royale title PUBG Mobile. The game was released a few years back and became hugely popular with time. Players with low-end devices can enjoy the game smoothly as well.

Being a battle royale game, PUBG Mobile Lite centers around the concept of eliminating all enemies and surviving till the end. Players need to have a decent amount of loot in order to claim the victory, which makes it one of the most important aspects to think about.

Players sometimes face difficulties in securing good loot. However, in this article, they will find guidelines so that they can get a high amount of loot in PUBG Mobile Lite maps easily.

Tips to remember to get a high amount of loot in PUBG Mobile Lite:

In PUBG Mobile Lite, players are dropped into a battleground and they need to stay alive till the end of the match. Players can collect guns, medicines and other necessary commodities to survive till the end. Here are some of the tips to get a decent loot on PUBG Mobile Lite.

1) Drop in high-loot areas:

To get a high amount of loot players need to drop in popular and high-loot areas of the map. They will surely get the weapons, medicines and others which will eventually help them to survive in the battleground.

However, players need to be conscious of the early fights as most players prefer to drop into these high-loot locations.

2) Spreadout after dropping:

After clearing the area, try to split out around the area. This will allow players to cover bigger areas within a short period of time. They will get a better loot and will be ready for the rotations.

3) Communicate with teammates:

Try to communicate with teammates while collecting loot. This will help players to exchange their items among themselves and they can complete their loot.

4) Take early fights:

After securing a decent amount of loot, players should engage themselves in fights. If they are able to win the fight, it will eventually help them to get a better amount of loot as well.

These are some of the beginner steps to get a high amount of loot in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, players should follow these tips depending on their playstyle.

Edited by Rohit Mishra