How to get the Honda Civic Type-R 2015 in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound features a bevy of vehicles to buy and customize using the in-game currency either in the singleplayer campaign or the separate multiplayer mode known as Lakeshore Online.

Unlocked vehicles can be customized in the in-game Garage mode, allowing players to add decals, custom effects, stickers, and even upgrades. However, unlocking each car requires gamers to fulfill certain prerequisite objectives, which are separate for both single player and multiplayer modes.

This particular guide will talk about how to obtain the Honda Civic Type-R (2015).

Note: Minor spoilers for Need for Speed Unbound will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Honda Civic Type-R (2015) can be unlocked via two ways in Need for Speed Unbound

The Honda Civic Type-R (2015) is available for players to buy using a modest $56,500 worth of in-game currency during the first week of the game’s campaign, starting Sunday, December 4. However, it can be purchased from the get-go in the multiplayer mode.

The Honda Civic Type-R (2015) rendered in-game (Image via YouTube/OJgames23)

Some interesting stats about the car are posted below:

It has a top speed of 162 miles per hour or 261 kilometers per hour.

The Honda Civic R-Type (2015) is an A tier vehicle with a rating of 168.

It is capable of going from 0 to 60 miles per hour (or 0 to 97 kilometers per hour) in 5.1 seconds.

It has a respectable handling of 40% grip.

The car has road traction.

This Honda model is a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) vehicle.

Additional information about the Honda Civic R-Type (2015) real-life version

The Honda Civic R-Type (2015) is one of several R-Type Civic vehicles manufactured by Honda. It is a high-performance version of the ninth generation lineup and was first revealed during the Geneva Motor Show in March 2014.

The unveiling of the Honda Civic R-Type (2015) during the Geneva Motor Show, 2014 (Image via Honda)

This particular model is unique for being the first R-Type unit to be turbocharged. It has a 2-litre, 4-cylinder engine. The part was manufactured at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, US, before being eventually shipped to England and undergoing the final construction in Swindon. The automobile is exported across the world from there.

The car possesses a unique R+ button that can augment the responsiveness of the engine, throttle, and chassis when activated.

What is Need for Speed Unbound?

Need for Speed Unbound is the 25th and latest entry in the iconic franchise, spearheaded by publisher Electronic Arts. It is developed by Criterion Games and is their third title in the series since the previously acclaimed Need for Speed Rivals and Most Wanted.

The game is set in the fictional Lakeshore City, largely inspired by Chicago, and uses graffiti-art-inspired cel-shaded effects to create a unique appearance.

Need for Speed Unbound is available worldwide on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

