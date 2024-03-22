How to get your house early in Dragon's Dogma 2

Getting a house early in Dragon's Dogma 2 can make your time in the game's open world quite easy while also helping you save a lot of gold in the long run. Without a house, your only option to rest and access your storage is via an Inn, which charges somewhere from the range of 1000 to 10,000 gold every time you want to rest.

Considering how stingy the early-game missions in Dragon's Dogma 2 are with their distribution of gold, it's not a resource you'd want to waste on something as rudimentary as resting. However, given the important role resting plays in the moment-to-moment gameplay, you won't have much of a choice. As such, having access to a house as soon as you reach Vernsworth is something that should be your priority.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get a house early in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to quickly get a house in Dragon's Dogma 2

Location of Mildred's house in Vernworth (Image via Capcom)

When you first arrive at Vernsworth in Dragon's Dogma 2, the only options you'll have for resting are either to set up a camp in the wild or to spend 1000 gold within the town's Inn. While I recommend using the camping system, if all you want to do is rest and top up your party's total HP, the Inn is always a good choice, if you also want access to your inventory.

However, given that both camping and resting at an Inn require additional resources, you'd want to get a house as early as possible. Fortunately, getting one early is quite easy. You just need to complete a side quest and collect some gold to get your very own resting station for you and your party.

Here's how you can get your house early in Dragon's Dogma 2:

When you reach Vernsworth, head to the eastern side of the main marketplace.

While you make your way towards the castle's exit, you will be greeted by Mildred, who'll offer her hut to you to use as a resting place. Accept her offer, and you will be given a side quest that requires you to rest at Mildred's hut for a week.

You can choose to fast forward the process by resting at the hut till morning, eight times in a row.

Once you rest for the final day of the week, Mildred will make another appearance and demand you to pay 20,000 gold for the hut. If you can pay the amount here, you will be able to keep the hut for yourself, allowing you to save a lot of money and hassle in the long run.

As for how you can collect 20,000 gold, well, there are multiple ways to go about doing that. The best way to earn gold in Dragon's Dogma 2 is to complete side quests. Additionally, you can earn gold by looting enemy corpses or treasure chests that can be found in the open world.

