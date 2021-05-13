How to get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Village for all Weapons

Infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village is becoming a huge topic for the game, especially as more and more players are starting to unlock it.
Like its predecessors, infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village can be unlocked once the game is completed. It makes replaying the game much easier and a bit more enjoyable as players can unlock more items than they did in their first run at the game.
Infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village is no real secret, but it can be a bit daunting to unlock and use when players are ready.
Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Village
Once a player has completed the game at least once, they can then navigate to the "Bonus" tab in the main menu to unlock the "Extra Content Shop." In this shop, players can purchase what they want with a different currency, CP, which stands for Challenge Points. This can be obtained by doing side missions and other mini-missions in-game.
Players must also have each customizable part unlocked for their weapons, whether they are found or purchased by Duke. A great way to save money and get infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village is by doing a manual save in front of the Duke. From there, players should fully upgrade their Lemi pistol to purchase infinite ammo. The trick is to manually save the game again, but in a different slot than the last one.
From here, players should quit and head to the ‘Extra Content Shop,’ and head straight to the Lemi pistol to purchase the infinite ammo. Now, players can go back to the main menu and load the first manual save that was made before the upgrade was saved. When done correctly, players will notice that their money has been refunded, while still having the infinite ammo for the Lemmi pistol. They can then continue this cycle and have all their money there while upgrading each weapon.