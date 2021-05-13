How to get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Village for all Weapons

Infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village is becoming a huge topic for the game, especially as more and more players are starting to unlock it.

Like its predecessors, infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village can be unlocked once the game is completed. It makes replaying the game much easier and a bit more enjoyable as players can unlock more items than they did in their first run at the game.

Infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village is no real secret, but it can be a bit daunting to unlock and use when players are ready.

Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Village

Once a player has completed the game at least once, they can then navigate to the "Bonus" tab in the main menu to unlock the "Extra Content Shop." In this shop, players can purchase what they want with a different currency, CP, which stands for Challenge Points. This can be obtained by doing side missions and other mini-missions in-game.

Just finished Resident Evil Village and BOY HOWDY WHAT A GAME. I'm so gonna play more of it and lay waste to all my enemies with my infinite grenade launcher on NG+ — Keare Cryos (@KeareCryos) May 8, 2021

Players must also have each customizable part unlocked for their weapons, whether they are found or purchased by Duke. A great way to save money and get infinite ammo in Resident Evil Village is by doing a manual save in front of the Duke. From there, players should fully upgrade their Lemi pistol to purchase infinite ammo. The trick is to manually save the game again, but in a different slot than the last one.

Beat Resident Evil Village twice now. Once on standard and once on casual with Knives Only and no healing. Now that I have enough points for Infinite ammo I will finish once on Village of Shadows difficulty! — Maidcchi (@hawkeyewr) May 10, 2021

From here, players should quit and head to the ‘Extra Content Shop,’ and head straight to the Lemi pistol to purchase the infinite ammo. Now, players can go back to the main menu and load the first manual save that was made before the upgrade was saved. When done correctly, players will notice that their money has been refunded, while still having the infinite ammo for the Lemmi pistol. They can then continue this cycle and have all their money there while upgrading each weapon.