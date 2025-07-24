How to get Jackie's Bike in Cyberpunk 2077?

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can get your hands on Jackie's bike for free, depending on the choices you make in certain situations. It's a modified Nazare motorcycle made by ARCH that Jackie dearly loved. Depending on the path you chose before starting the game, there are two cosmetic variants of the bike you can get your hands on in the title.

This guide outlines how to get the beloved character's vehicle in Night City and the choices you need to make to do so.

How to get Jackie's ARCH bike in Cyberpunk 2077

There are three different ways of getting Jackie's bike after his demise in Night City:

The Heist: Sending Jackie's body to his family or leaving it in the car

At the end of the Heroes quest after the ofrenda, Mama Welles will offer V the keys to Jackie Welles' ARCH. I got it after convincing Mama Welles to ask Misty for dinner.

The Heist: Sending Jackie's body to Viktor Vektor

Mama Welles sends V a message mentioning that there's a package waiting at V's apartment. Once you interact with it, you get Jackie's ARCH's key.

Starting Phantom Liberty as a new game

When starting a new game, if you choose to skip to Phantom Liberty, you will begin with Jackie's ARCH already as your owned vehicle.

In the final stages of The Heist, after you escape the plaza with Jackie in the Delamain Cab, he dies on the way to the meeting with Dex. When leaving the cab, you will be able to decide where to send his body. The first two options for getting Jackie's bike are determined by this choice.

Mama Welles offering the keys if you follow the first option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CDPR)

In my opinion, the first option is the best way to go from an in-game storyline perspective. Going with the Phantom Liberty skip new game option (if you haven't already finished the game in a different save) robs you of the experience that builds up to that moment, especially the Relic Heist with Jackie.

If you choose to send Jackie's body to Viktor Vektor, he mentions later that Arasaka Corporation has taken it. Given what we know about Jackie and his love for his dear ones, that is not what he would have wanted. Choosing this option also eliminates the ofrenda during which you get to meet up with Mama Welles, check out Jackie's garage and room, and hear what others say about him at the memorial.

Is Jackie's ARCH good in Cyberpunk 2077?

Although not the quickest off the block, Jackie's bike does feel decently fast. Maneuvering it also doesn't come off as difficult. Given that it is available for free and is a vehicle associated with a dear in-game friend, you should not miss out on picking it up.

If you do end up damaging it, follow our how to repair vehicles guide to quickly bring it back to its pristine condition.

How to get Tuned Jackie's ARCH bike in Cyberpunk 2077

To get the Tuned Jackie's ARCH bike in CP2077, there are two requirements:

Be a Nomad

In 'The Pickup' questline, V will meet Jackie on the bike outside the All Food Plant. You will have a Nomad dialogue option in the encounter. Choose that, followed by another that talks about making some adjustments to the bike. The latter requires at least 6 Technical Ability points.

The tuned version has double the tailpipes (four) when compared to the standard one. There are no other meaningful differences between the two.

