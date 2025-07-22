How to repair your car in Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077, driving your vehicle can be a little tricky, and could result in unwanted collisions and crashes. You would then want to repair and restore it to its former sheen and health. CD Projekt Red has continued to introduce more vehicles to Cyberpunk 2077 — the recent update 2.3 added four new ones. Check out our unlock guide to learn how to get them.

You can also now engage in Auto Drive, allowing you to sit back and relax as the AI takes you to your destination. This guide explains how to repair your vehicles quickly in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to repair your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077

To repair your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077, follow these steps:

Walk 50m or farther from your vehicle.

Call the vehicle to you through the button prompt.

There are no repair shops for V to take a damaged vehicle to. The game automatically fixes your car once time passes (even if it's completely destroyed). The aforementioned method bypasses the wait and tricks the game into repairing/restoring your vehicle. You can also fast travel to a different point and call for the car for the same effect.

Driving around in Night City (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // CD Projekt Red)

Driving can be tricky in Cyberpunk 2077, especially if you are speeding. You may lose control quickly at high speeds when trying to swerve, turn, or brake. As a result of a crash or a collision, your vehicle can take significant damage.

Furthermore, there's constant violence in the dog-eat-dog environment of Cyberpunk 2077. This means you will more often than not find yourself tackling enemies that ambush you while you are driving around Night City. Thus, repairing your vehicle helps you stay prepared for any contingency.

