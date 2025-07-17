How to Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077

Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to sit back and relax as your vehicle self-navigates to the selected destination. The feature arrived as part of the game's 2.3 Update, launched on July 17, 2025. The new addition came on the heels of a similar Auto Drive feature being available in Death Stranding 2, which released last month.
This guide outlines all you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Auto Drive mechanic and how you can engage it.
Also read: All new vehicles introduced in CP 2077 2.3 update
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to use Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077
To engage Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077, you will need to get in the driver's seat of your vehicle and then press L3 on consoles / hold H on PC.
Once the Auto Drive mechanic successfully engages, you will notice a prompt at the bottom left corner of your screen. It will tell you how far your destination is and the estimated time of arrival. If you do not have any waypoint set or job objective selected, Auto Drive will take you "on a leisurely ride through the streets of Night City."
CP 2077 Auto Drive limitations
You need to make sure the vehicle is on a road and not elsewhere, as then the Auto Drive option will be grayed out. Furthermore, the self-navigation mechanic isn't available during combat or if your vehicle is heavily damaged.
CP 2077 self-driving Delamain Cabs
Update 2.3 also added self-driving Delamain Cabs for Cyberpunk 2077 players to use, provided they have completed the job "Don't Lose Your Mind" and received a message from Delamain.
Simply open the vehicle-calling option and select Delamain Cabs to avail of this facility. Once inside the cab, press L3 or hold H to activate Auto Drive.
That's all you need to know about how Auto Drive functions in Cyberpunk 2077. The game also allows you to hold Q (PC) / d-pad right (consoles) to boot up the cinematic camera when self-driving is activated.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.