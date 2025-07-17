How to Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077

Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to sit back and relax as your vehicle self-navigates to the selected destination. The feature arrived as part of the game's 2.3 Update, launched on July 17, 2025. The new addition came on the heels of a similar Auto Drive feature being available in Death Stranding 2, which released last month.

Ad

This guide outlines all you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Auto Drive mechanic and how you can engage it.

Also read: All new vehicles introduced in CP 2077 2.3 update

How to use Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077

To engage Auto Drive in Cyberpunk 2077, you will need to get in the driver's seat of your vehicle and then press L3 on consoles / hold H on PC.

Ad

Trending

Auto Driving in Night City (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CDPR)

Once the Auto Drive mechanic successfully engages, you will notice a prompt at the bottom left corner of your screen. It will tell you how far your destination is and the estimated time of arrival. If you do not have any waypoint set or job objective selected, Auto Drive will take you "on a leisurely ride through the streets of Night City."

Ad

CP 2077 Auto Drive limitations

Auto Drive unavailable in parking spots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CDPR)

You need to make sure the vehicle is on a road and not elsewhere, as then the Auto Drive option will be grayed out. Furthermore, the self-navigation mechanic isn't available during combat or if your vehicle is heavily damaged.

Ad

CP 2077 self-driving Delamain Cabs

Update 2.3 also added self-driving Delamain Cabs for Cyberpunk 2077 players to use, provided they have completed the job "Don't Lose Your Mind" and received a message from Delamain.

Calling Delamain Cabs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CDPR)

Simply open the vehicle-calling option and select Delamain Cabs to avail of this facility. Once inside the cab, press L3 or hold H to activate Auto Drive.

Ad

That's all you need to know about how Auto Drive functions in Cyberpunk 2077. The game also allows you to hold Q (PC) / d-pad right (consoles) to boot up the cinematic camera when self-driving is activated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.