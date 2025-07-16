Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Notes 2.3 (July 17, 2025): New cars, gameplay changes, supported platforms, and more

The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 is finally launching on July 17, 2025, and the community is more excited than ever. The update was revealed during the official Red Stream, where the developers shared what’s coming to Night City. Now, the full patch notes for version 2.3 are also live on the official website, and there are a lot of things to talk about.

On that note, here are the complete patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Notes 2.3: Full changelog

This update will be arriving on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and, for the first time, Mac with Apple silicon. Players using compatible Macs can purchase the game through the Mac App Store. Do note that Update 2.3 is not supported by the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game for now, but the developers have confirmed that it will arrive at a later date.

Here are the official patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 2.3:

Vehicles

Added 4 new vehicles, including several Side Jobs tied to acquiring them:

Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru: Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Hunt and The Beast In Me). An additional side job unlocks the CrystalCoat feature for it.

Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Hunt and The Beast In Me). An additional side job unlocks the CrystalCoat feature for it. Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred": Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Beast in Me: Badlands, The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo, Transmission, and Search and Destroy).

Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Beast in Me: Badlands, The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo, Transmission, and Search and Destroy). Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa: Reward from a new side job (to unlock, purchase 1 Yaiba vehicle, purchase at least 3 vehicles through AUTOFIXER, and complete Reported Crime: You Play with Fire...). If you fail the side job, the vehicle can later be purchased through AUTOFIXER.

Reward from a new side job (to unlock, purchase 1 Yaiba vehicle, purchase at least 3 vehicles through AUTOFIXER, and complete Reported Crime: You Play with Fire...). If you fail the side job, the vehicle can later be purchased through AUTOFIXER. Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila: Available for purchase through the AUTOFIXER.

Here are other vehicle-related updates:

AutoDrive: This cutting-edge, autonomous driving feature will take you to your chosen destination. If you have no set destination, it will take you on a ride through the streets of Night City. Simply hop in any of your vehicles, make sure you're on a road, and hold H (PC) or Left Stick (consoles) to activate. This feature is disabled when you enter combat or when your vehicle is heavily damaged.

This cutting-edge, autonomous driving feature will take you to your chosen destination. If you have no set destination, it will take you on a ride through the streets of Night City. Simply hop in any of your vehicles, make sure you're on a road, and to activate. This feature is disabled when you enter combat or when your vehicle is heavily damaged. Cinematic Camera for AutoDrive : Hold Q (PC) or D-Pad Right (consoles) to activate. Sit back and enjoy cinematic views of Night City as you cruise toward your destination.

: to activate. Sit back and enjoy cinematic views of Night City as you cruise toward your destination. Self-driving Delamain cabs are now on demand. Open the menu to call vehicles, then select "Delamain Cab" from the list to request a ride. This feature unlocks after completing the job Don't Lose Your Mind and receiving a message from Delamain.

are now on demand. Open the menu to call vehicles, then select "Delamain Cab" from the list to request a ride. This feature unlocks after completing the job Don't Lose Your Mind and receiving a message from Delamain. Rayfield's CrystalCoat is now available for vehicles from partner brands, including motorcycles. Additionally, the hacker known as Cosmetic_Troll has created a cracked version of Rayfield's CrystalCoat technology for lower-end vehicles. Some models do not support the technology, such as heavily modded nomad vehicles and job-related vehicles.

is now available for vehicles from partner brands, including motorcycles. Additionally, the hacker known as Cosmetic_Troll has created a cracked version of Rayfield's CrystalCoat technology for lower-end vehicles. Some models do not support the technology, such as heavily modded nomad vehicles and job-related vehicles. Fixed an issue where unique color schemes did not work properly on the Mizutani Shion MZ1 and MZ2.

Fixed an issue where unique color scheme could not be applied properly to the Villefort Deleon "Vindicator".

Photo Mode

Added 27 new NPCs that can be spawned in Photo Mode, including Rita Wheeler, the Cassel twins, fixers, Dum Dum, the iguana, Brendan, and more.

You can now switch between alternative outfits for NPCs spawned in Photo Mode.

You can now switch between V's saved Wardrobe outfits in Photo Mode.

Added a confirmation pop-up when exiting Photo Mode to prevent accidental exits after setting up the perfect shot.

Added more customization options to the Look-At Camera feature, including an option for only the character's eyes to turn toward the camera instead of their entire body.

Added improvements to lighting

Lights now spawn around the camera instead of the player character.

Added an outline to the spotlight mesh and an indicator when it's off-screen for better visibility.

Improved light movement speed on controllers.

Added multiple new stickers and frames, including iconic quotes and stylish overlays that let you turn your screenshots into Night City postcards – perfect for sharing memories from the City of Dreams.

Improved Depth of Field and moved it to the Camera tab.

Added a new Color Balance tab, allowing you to create your own custom filters.

Added a new Time and Weather tab

Weather: includes rain, acid rain, fog, sandstorm, pollution, and sunny.

Time of Day: changes the time of day within Photo Mode.

Frame Forward: advances through an unlimited number of frames to capture the perfect shot.

Game Speed: allows in-game time to progress while in Photo Mode.

Quality of Life & Accessibility

The game will now detect if the player is using inverted mouse button settings and automatically adjust in-game button prompts accordingly.

Added an option to toggle aiming down sights. Go to Settings and then head to the Controls tab.

Jobs & Open World

Cyberpsycho Sighting Bloody Ritual : The "Crack the ritualist's shard" objective now properly disappears from the Journal after completing the objective.

The "Crack the ritualist's shard" objective now properly disappears from the Journal after completing the objective. Sex on Wheels : Now properly appears in the Journal after receiving the message from Jake Estevez.

Now properly appears in the Journal after receiving the message from Jake Estevez. Shot by Both Sides : Fixed an issue where selecting a specific dialogue option in the conversation with Bree created a nameless, iconless item in the player's Inventory.

Fixed an issue where selecting a specific dialogue option in the conversation with Bree created a nameless, iconless item in the player's Inventory. Shot by Both Sides: Fixed an issue where the button to go to the lower level didn't appear on the elevator panel.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where, when using a controller in Trauma Drama, the controllable character would default to shooting upwards instead of forward.

Players can now drop more Cyberware Capacity Shards if some were previously missed within the intended drop limit.

Fixed an issue causing automatic weapons to fire slower than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Official BARGHEST Tac Vest didn't drop from the scripted Airdrop as intended.

The level 60 Engineer perk no longer activates the EMP blast outside of combat or after entering a vehicle.

Added an option to replay the gameplay tutorial at any time. To do so, go to Settings and then head to the Controls tab.

Miscellaneous

Added an option to tell Johnny to go away after you look at him for a short while when he appears in the passenger seat. He takes the hint and disappears as a passenger for a couple days.

Fixed an issue where the sound of V's Radioport could be randomly interrupted by the Radioports of nearby NPCs.

Fixed an issue where History by Gazelle Twin and Trash Generation played too loudly compared to other songs on the radio.

Fixed the HDR calibration preview so it correctly reflects the chosen settings, and clarified the description of the "Tone-Mapping Midpoint" setting.

The End User Licence Agreement has been updated. Players will be asked to accept it again when they load the game after updating.

Fixed several visual issues with missing, clipping, or floating textures.

Fixed several localization issues in various languages.

PC-specific

Here are some PC-specific changes in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3:

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 for compatible AMD GPUs. The FSR 4 option will not be available in the in-game settings until the supporting AMD driver is installed. Please note that the driver will be released at a later date.

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame Generation 3.1 for compatible hardware. It can now be used in combination with any upscaler.

Added support for Intel XeSS 2.0, with XeSS Frame Generation available on compatible hardware.

Added support for HDR10+ GAMING certified Intel GPUs. To enable this feature, your display must support the technology (Find My Display) and have "Game Mode" enabled. The HDR10+ GAMING toggle can be found in Settings in the Video tab.

Fixed an issue where the DLSS Super Resolution Preset would invisibly revert from the CNN model to the Transformer model after restarting the game, even though the UI still displayed the CNN model as active.

Added more detailed information to the DLSS Super Resolution Preset tooltip in Settings to help players choose the best option for their setup.

Added the ability to move the mouse cursor to a different display while in Windowed Borderless mode.

Increased the maximum save size from 12 MB to 15 MB.

It will now be possible to rebind the key used to jump out of vehicles with the Stuntjock perk.

Console-specific

Here are some console-specific changes in Cyberpunk 2077 2.3:

Added VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue where foliage was not properly affected by weather conditions on PlayStation 5.

Those were the patch notes for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update. You can check the game's official website here.

