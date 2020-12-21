How to get Harris' IP address in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the bigger quests in Cyberpunk 2077, "The Hunt," requires players to solve several puzzles, including the retrieval of Harris' IP address.

Taking place at a much deeper point in Cyberpunk 2077's story, The Hunt plays a significant role in the game's main quest. It also marks the beginning of V's romantic relationship with River, if the players choose their dialogues and actions accordingly.

However, one optional objective that multiple players have been facing trouble with is the part where they have to retrieve Harris' IP address. To reach that point, they first need to unlock The Hunt quest. This can be done by completing the I Fought the Law side job and meeting River Ward.

Here's everything that players need to know about retrieving Harris' IP in The Hunt on Cyberpunk 2077.

Harris' IP address in Cyberpunk 2077

The Hunt begins with V talking to Yawen Packard, where the player is asked to head to the Badlands and search River's nephew's trailer. It is in this trailer that River finds a laptop under the bed and asks V to break into it.

However, to break into the device, the player requires a minimum intelligence rating of nine on their skill tree.

If the player does not have nine intelligence points, they need to find the password. The record player in the hallway contains a hint to the password. In case players are still unable to guess the password, here it is: Liberum Arbitrium.

After gaining access to the computer, the player needs to click on the "Net" tab at the top of the screen. At this point, players will see an image of two people towards the left.

Clicking the specified image will land the player on the Tony's Shelter page. Here, they need to click on the "Files" button, which will greet the player with an ERROR: "ATT_CART_VIDEO" FILE NOT FOUND message.

The ATT_CARD_VIDEO in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The player then needs to click on the Files tab at the top of the screen and load up the ATT_CART_VIDEO file.

Once these tasks are completed, River asks V to run their netrunner magic to retrieve additional information from the laptop. At this point, players need to exit the laptop and respond to River. However, to retrieve Harris' IP from the laptop, the player needs to have at least 12 intelligence points on his/her Cyberpunk 2077 skill tree.

River Wade, after acquiring Harris' IP address (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If the player has 12 or higher intelligence points, he/she will be presented with "Definitely" as a response to River's question. After selecting the specified answer, the player has to perform a breach. Once it gets executed successfully, he/she would have acquired Harris' IP address in Cyberpunk 2077.