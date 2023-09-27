Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Netrunner build: Perks, cyberware, and more

Netrunners have always been strong in Cyberpunk 2077, but the Phantom Liberty update elevated them even further. With the massive changes in perks, cyberware, and quickhacks, there's a lot of opportunity to create more powerful Netrunner builds. While these changes seem to be a little overwhelming at first, it's a small price to pay for the immense flexibility they provide.
Quickhacks have always been a reliable tool for these digital maestros, so we will focus on that for this Netrunner build. Here, we will also boost Intelligence stats, with a few perks in Body and Technical abilities to fine-tune your cyber skills.
Below is a comprehensive guide for a strong Netrunner in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
How to make Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 3
- Intelligence: 6
- Technical Ability: 4
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 6
Intelligence attribute perks
As mentioned earlier, your top priority is to boost your Intelligence attribute, which is the foundation of your Netrunner abilities. Then, you need to focus on the skill tree's perks that enhance your quickhacking skills.
The two main perk branches you need for this build are the Hack Queue and Queue Acceleration, which provide the tools you need to maximize your efficiency in using quickhacks.
1) Rookie perks
Main nodes:
- Eye in the Sky
- Optimization
Subsidiary nodes:
- Forcekill Cypher
- Proximate Propagation
- Encryption
- Subordination
2) Pro perks
Main nodes:
- Hack Queue
- Embedded Exploit
Subsidiary nodes:
- Data Recycler
- Feedback Loop
- Copy-Paste
- Counter-A-Hack
- Icepick
- Siphon
- Shadowrunner
- Recirculation
- System Overwhelm
- Speculation
3) Phenom Perks
Main nodes:
- Queue Acceleration
- Overclock
Subsidiary nodes:
- Queue Prioritization
- Queue Hack_Root
- Finisher: Live Wire
- Sublimation
- Race Against Mind
- Power Surge
- Blood Daemon
4) Legend perks
- Queue Mastery
- Spillover
- Smart Synergy
Technical attribute perks
Main nodes:
- Glutton for War
- Health Freak
- All Things Cyber
- Pyromania
- License to Chrome
- Edgerunner
- Ticking Time Bomb
Subsidiary nodes:
- First Aid
- Transfusion
- Driver Update
- Chipware Connieseur
- Lucky Day
- Renaissance Punk
- Chrome Constitution
- Ambidextrous
- Cyborg
- Built Different
- Extended Warranty
For the Technical attribute, explore the All Things Cyber branch. You can then progress through the License to Chrome perk branch. This unlocks the Edgerunner perk once you reach level 20, which allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by a whopping 50 points.
With this distribution, you gain access to a wider range of cybernetic enhancements at the expense of your own health.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 13
- Intelligence: 20
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 15
Relic skills
1) Jailbreak
This skill creates a special slot for Control quickhacks, which you can use by charging the Monowire. It activates the quickhack associated with it without using up your RAM and lets you fully utilize your Arm cyberware with precision.
2) Data tunneling
When an enemy is affected by Monowire-uploaded quickhacks, subsequent Monowire attacks not only damage the affected enemy but also spread the effects of the quickhack to other nearby foes.
Netrunner build cyberware requirements
For this build, here are the core cyberware you need:
- Monowire
- RAM Upgrade
- Self-ICE
- Kiroshi "Sentry" Optics
The Monowire is the most essential cyberware to get for this build. This arm cyberware combines technology and combat, giving you a powerful monofilament weapon that extends from your hand. It is known for having the longest melee reach in the game, and you can get it from almost any Ripperdoc in Night City.