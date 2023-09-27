Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Netrunner build: Perks, cyberware, and more

Netrunners have always been strong in Cyberpunk 2077, but the Phantom Liberty update elevated them even further. With the massive changes in perks, cyberware, and quickhacks, there's a lot of opportunity to create more powerful Netrunner builds. While these changes seem to be a little overwhelming at first, it's a small price to pay for the immense flexibility they provide.

Quickhacks have always been a reliable tool for these digital maestros, so we will focus on that for this Netrunner build. Here, we will also boost Intelligence stats, with a few perks in Body and Technical abilities to fine-tune your cyber skills.

Below is a comprehensive guide for a strong Netrunner in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How to make Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body: 3

Intelligence: 6

Technical Ability: 4

Cool: 3

Reflexes: 6

Intelligence attribute perks

Netrunner Intelligence perks (Image via cyber.net)

As mentioned earlier, your top priority is to boost your Intelligence attribute, which is the foundation of your Netrunner abilities. Then, you need to focus on the skill tree's perks that enhance your quickhacking skills.

The two main perk branches you need for this build are the Hack Queue and Queue Acceleration, which provide the tools you need to maximize your efficiency in using quickhacks.

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Eye in the Sky

Optimization

Subsidiary nodes:

Forcekill Cypher

Proximate Propagation

Encryption

Subordination

2) Pro perks

Main nodes:

Hack Queue

Embedded Exploit

Subsidiary nodes:

Data Recycler

Feedback Loop

Copy-Paste

Counter-A-Hack

Icepick

Siphon

Shadowrunner

Recirculation

System Overwhelm

Speculation

3) Phenom Perks

Main nodes:

Queue Acceleration

Overclock

Subsidiary nodes:

Queue Prioritization

Queue Hack_Root

Finisher: Live Wire

Sublimation

Race Against Mind

Power Surge

Blood Daemon

4) Legend perks

Queue Mastery

Spillover

Smart Synergy

Technical attribute perks

Technical attribute perks for Netrunner (Image via cyber.net)

Main nodes:

Glutton for War

Health Freak

All Things Cyber

Pyromania

License to Chrome

Edgerunner

Ticking Time Bomb

Subsidiary nodes:

First Aid

Transfusion

Driver Update

Chipware Connieseur

Lucky Day

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Ambidextrous

Cyborg

Built Different

Extended Warranty

For the Technical attribute, explore the All Things Cyber branch. You can then progress through the License to Chrome perk branch. This unlocks the Edgerunner perk once you reach level 20, which allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by a whopping 50 points.

With this distribution, you gain access to a wider range of cybernetic enhancements at the expense of your own health.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 13

13 Intelligence: 20

20 Technical Ability: 20

20 Cool: 3

3 Reflexes: 15

Relic skills

Data tunneling (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak

This skill creates a special slot for Control quickhacks, which you can use by charging the Monowire. It activates the quickhack associated with it without using up your RAM and lets you fully utilize your Arm cyberware with precision.

2) Data tunneling

When an enemy is affected by Monowire-uploaded quickhacks, subsequent Monowire attacks not only damage the affected enemy but also spread the effects of the quickhack to other nearby foes.

Netrunner build cyberware requirements

Monowire cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

For this build, here are the core cyberware you need:

Monowire

RAM Upgrade

Self-ICE

Kiroshi "Sentry" Optics

The Monowire is the most essential cyberware to get for this build. This arm cyberware combines technology and combat, giving you a powerful monofilament weapon that extends from your hand. It is known for having the longest melee reach in the game, and you can get it from almost any Ripperdoc in Night City.