10 best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0's most important update revolves around the Cyberware system, completely transforming it from previous patches. Developers have reimagined the gears as an integral part of your character build, enhancing your playstyle and overall gameplay. The shift focuses on style, allowing players to prioritize their aesthetics over raw statistics.

With the new Cyberware system, each character now has a Cyberware Capacity that determines their limit on equipping these gears. Players are delighted with the changes in each of the existing Cyberware, as well as the new ones introduced in the update. Here are the ten best Cyberware to equip in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Biomonitor, Kerenzikov, and other best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Biomonitor

Slot : Circulatory System

: Circulatory System Cyberware Capacity cost: 14 points

The Biomonitor is a Cyberware that automatically heals 30% of your health when your health drops to a critical 15%. However, it has a cooldown period of 240 seconds before it can be used again.

Despite the cooldown, the recent update has made important changes in the healing system, allowing healing items to replenish over time. This means healing-related Cyberware will come in handy in this update, especially if you prefer playing aggressively and taking risks.

2) Synaptic Signal Optimizer

The Synaptic Signal Optimizer in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Slot : Skeleton

: Skeleton Cyberware Capacity cost: 40 points

While the Synaptic Signal Optimizer has a high Cyberware Capacity requirement, its advantages, especially at higher tiers, make it a worthwhile investment. It increases your health by up to 60%, which is extremely useful when engaging in difficult battles.

Its health boost is especially perfect for those who like going with tank builds or melee to short-range combat, where you must be a little bit tanky to survive attacks.

3) Kerenzikov

Kerenzikov allows you to amp up your offensive skills (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Slot : Nervous System

: Nervous System Cyberware Capacity cost: 12 points

The Kerenzikov Cyberware is an excellent option for those looking to amp up their offensive skills. It allows you to aim and shoot ranged weapons while sliding, dodging, or dashing, and it temporarily slows down time when you aim during one of these movements.

This Cyberware works exceptionally well for players with high Reflexes stats and perks related to movement abilities. It provides the ability to manage combat situations effectively, allowing for tactical planning or dealing substantial damage during those short periods of slowed time.

4) Ex-Disk

Slot: Frontal Cortex

Frontal Cortex Cyberware Capacity cost: 10 points

In the game, quickhacks are reliable tools in combat that you can use to eliminate, disorient, or bypass your enemies' defenses. Because of these capabilities, they are a popular addition to your character's arsenal.

The Ex-Disk is a valuable Cyberware for those who rely on quickhacks. It not only increases your maximum RAM capacity but also enhances your upload speed for quickhacks. It allows rapid usage and execution, making you stronger in different combat situations.

5) Reinforced Tendons

Slot : Legs

: Legs Cyberware Capacity cost: 8 points

Double jump is a versatile ability in Cyberpunk 2077, with the Reinforced Tendons Cyberware providing you with this valuable skill. It allows you to access elevated points, discover alternative entry points into buildings, and either escape from or quickly close the distance to your enemies.

This Cyberware enhances your mobility, making it a valuable addition to your arsenal.

6) Zetatech Berserk MK.4

Zetatech Berserk MK.4 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Slot : Operating System

: Operating System Cyberware Capacity cost: 16 points

This Berserk Cyberware is a super boost for both your offense and defense. Activating it provides some great advantages: guns are easier to control, better aiming, you hit harder in close combat, and you're tougher for 10 seconds.

It also lets you perform a superhero landing when you jump from high places, with your drop making a big shockwave that damages nearby enemies.

7) Arasaka MK.4

Slot : Operating System

: Operating System Cyberware Capacity cost: 16 points

The Arasaka MK.4 Cyberware brings a host of improvements to your quickhacking capabilities in Cyberpunk 2077. It allows you to execute quickhacks on both targets and devices while in scanning mode. Furthermore, it lowers the RAM cost of Covert quickhacks by two.

It also extends the duration of combat-related quickhacks by a whopping 40%.

8) Optical Camo

Obtain the invisibility skill with this Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Slot: Integumentary System

Invisibility is a handy skill to acquire in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, with the optical Camo Cyberware equipping you with just that. It's a great Cyberware that provides versatility, whether you like to perform stealthy attacks or make swift escapes from difficult encounters.

9) QianT Sandevistan MK.4

Slot: Operating System

The QianT Sandevistan MK.4 is a super-advanced Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that can slow down time by 25% for 12 seconds. It also amps up your offensive power by increasing your damage by 15% and boosts your chances of landing a critical hit by 15%, turning you into a real powerhouse while the Sandevistan is active.

10) Raven Microcyber MK.4

Raven Microcyber MK.4 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Slot: Operating System

The Raven Microcyber MK.4 is an incredible Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that allows you to use quickhacks on targets and devices while scanning. Moreover, it makes your cyberdeck RAM recover faster, allowing you to use quickhacks more often.

This Cyberware also increases the time it takes for enemies to start a hack by 100%, giving you extra protection against cyber threats.