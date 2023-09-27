5 best quickhacks for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 netrunner builds

CDPR has substantially adjusted the overall experience with the release of Patch 2.0 and the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty. Given the new gameplay modifications, which include the addition of unique aspects and improvement to many of the previous ones, players may need clarification as to what equipment to utilize and how to optimize their V build.

Netrunner has been one of the top picks for players to wreak havoc in Cyberpunk 2077. This build focuses on strategically taking down foes using hacks you can upload. These hacks can be combined, and you can kill enemies in hilarious ways. Patch 2.0 improved this experience by improving the AI, making the netrunner one of the most high-risk, high-reward gameplay styles.

Here are some of the best quick hacks for a netrunner build that can utterly devastate your opponents.

Quickhack recommendation for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty

Quickhacks are paramount when it comes to a netrunner build. These cyberwares let you bypass enemies stealthily or turn them into a pile of scrap metal. Cyberpunk gives you a variety of quickhacks to experiment with and make the most out of a situation. Let's review some of the best ones in the game post-patch 2.0.

1) Memory Wipe

This is one of the best quickhacks in the game, as it can help you get out of hot water. What Memory Wipe does is to help you stealth by making enemies forget the fact that they saw you. This quickhack won't work if you're under fire from multiple enemies or if you are in their line of sight.

Type

Covert Quickhack

RAM usage

32

Upload Time

10 sec

2) Contagion

Contagion is one of the consistent quickhacks since the game's launch. The overhauled perks post 2.0 made Contagion a powerhouse of a quickhack, not to mention an essential one. It can rapidly wipe out a group of enemies by infecting them with a poison that spreads across a small area.

Type

Combat Quickhack

RAM usage

12

Upload Time

2

Duration

8

3) Overheat

Overheat, as the name implies, is a quickhack that allows you to overheat enemy cyberwares and deal burn damage to them. Combining this with Contagion can help you overpower an entire group of enemies. Maxing out this quickhack is highly recommended as it deals a lot of damage, which is great against bosses.

Type

Combat Quickhack

RAM usage

6

Upload Time

3 sec

Duration

9 seconds

4) Cyberware Malfunction

Cyberware Malfunction is easily one of the best quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077. It shuts down enemy cyberwares like Sandevistan or Berserk for a while. This quickhack is handy against some bosses and in the Cyberpsycho hunt gigs if you are playing netrunner, thus having limited weapon options.

Type

Control quickhack

RAM usage

4

Upload Time

0.3 sec

Duration

10 seconds

5) Short Circuit

Short Circuit is an excellent quickhack that allows for non-lethal damage to enemies and stuns them simultaneously. Combining this quickhack with Cyberware Malfunctions allows you to damage enemies severely. Short Circuit deals 10 percent increased damage with each stack of Cyberware Malfunction the enemies have, which can effectively help you in boss fights.

Type

Combat quickhack

RAM usage

10

Upload Time

0.5 sec

Duration

4 seconds

Quickhacks can be purchased from vendors all over Night City. With a bit of investment in various skills and your Cyberdeck using various Cyberwares that increase RAM, you can become the top-most netrunner in the dystopian metropolis in Cyberpunk 2077.