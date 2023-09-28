Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Spy in the Jungle quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

After The Damned quest, your path in Phantom Liberty continues with the gig Spy in the Jungle. In this adventure, you'll continue to uncover the secrets of Dogtown and the conspiracy surrounding the President and her rival faction. You must also use the skills learned at the beginning of the game and develop new relationships with other characters. For this task, the character of Mr. Hands is quite crucial.

If you've been exploring the area but still feel unsure about this mission, here are all the details you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Spy in the Jungle Mission objectives

Mission objectives:

Go to Organitopia

Communicate with Mark Bana

Defeat Boris Ribakov

Meet Bana

Decide what to do with the monitor

Rewards

4,000-6,000 eurodollars

1,685 EXP

Pizdets

To start this Phantom Liberty mission, go to a green marker that will appear on your map. The destination is in the southeast of Longshore Stacks. Once there, you will be contacted by Mr. Hands.

This character will ask you to find a missing person named Mark Bana for Brazilian secret agents. You will be instructed to reach them to accept the mission and start the adventure.

Go to Organitopia

You should find the Organitopia (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Mark Bana was presumed dead until a few months ago when the agents received a signal from his biomonitor. After some research, you will learn that the Brazilian government received the signal but didn't pay much attention to it. The origin of Mark Bana's signal was an old museum called Organitopia.

To get there, go to the Longshore Stacks Fast Travel and then head south to Terra Cognita. After reaching your destination, go up the stairs in the southwest and run until you see a long glass building on the left.

You can find the entrance by going down the stairs at the front of the building. Then, step through the hole in the gate. At this point, you must choose between fighting or sneaking past the three Scavs in the vicinity. If you decide to fight, leave their bodies in the dumpster nearby.

After finishing this part, you'll find more Scavs on your left. Fight them, climb through the window, turn right, and use the terminal on the wall to authorize yourself. Then, use the door on the left.

At this point, Mark will send you a message to meet him in the museum hall.

Communicate with Mark Bana

In this Phantom Liberty quest Mark Bana will send you a message (Image via CD Projekt Red)

To continue this Phantom Liberty quest, find your way through the tricky museum hall. You'll have to defeat several Scavs at various points. At one stage, you will find two landmines that must be defused by hacking.

After overcoming the landmines, you will find an intersection. Take the path to the left, and you will see a tree from where you turn left or right. Run around the tree to the left to find a Scav coming towards you. Hack one of the computers in the area and quickly run up the stairs. At the top is a landmine, which can be turned friendly by scanning.

Follow the path to the left, where you will find a camera above the door, a turret, and a sniper. Hack the camera to disable the turret. As for the sniper, you must distract him before delivering the final blow.

Continue along the path and use your hacking skills to capitalize on the equipment. Coupled with that, take care of the Scavs that will appear and get in your way.

Defeat Boris Ribakov

Defeat some of the machines Ribakov uses in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You will eventually run into a soldier named Ribakov. Aside from his prominent traits, this enemy can turn invisible. To mark a quick victory, just wait for him to shoot, upon which he will lose his invisibility for a few seconds. Use these moments to deliver consistent attacks until he's defeated. Use the scan and tag tools to finish the job.

Besides this boss, you will also come across his companions — a few Griffin Drones. Take them out with a combination of the Short Circuit quick hack, sniper shots, and EMP grenades. Next, in this Phantom Liberty mission, you will meet Mark Bana.

Meet Bana

Mark Bana is not alive in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After defeating Ribakov, you can meet Bana at the rendezvous point. However, the man is not in the room. Instead, a woman named Katya has been using Mark's biomonitor and will confirm his death.

Katya will beg for her life, so the game will give you the option to make a choice. Before making the decision, you will learn that she did not kill Mark but was part of the team that interrogated him. If you decide to end her, you'll get Mark's biomonitor and a data shard.

If spared, she'll reveal details about her hiding place, and you'll get a new side quest called "Money for Nothing" as well as the biomonitor.

Decide what to do with the monitor

In this Phantom Liberty gig, you must decide what to do with the monitor (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After finishing the previous stage, you return to the agents with the biomonitor only to receive a message from the Brazilian agent, Steven Santos, asking you to destroy it. Do not reply and return to the Paradise Hotel, where you have options: destroy the item or give it to Ana.

In the hotel, you will find Steven arguing with her. The former wants to destroy the monitor to save himself from punishment, while Ana wishes to keep it and reveal the government and SovOil's atrocities against Mark.

While both options reward the same XP, you will get 2,000 extra credits for supporting Ana.

After completing the Phantom Liberty mission, it is time to move on to "The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman" mission. If you want more insight about these missions, check out our Hole in the Sky guide.