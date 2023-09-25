Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 fast travel markers and how to use them

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 features a massive urban landscape, which will prompt you to rely on fast travel to traverse the map. Fast travel is a convenient way to teleport around Night City with just a few clicks, akin to waypoints in some popular RPGs. However, it's worth noting that it's a little different from the usual proceedings.

In most titles, fast travel is quite simple. You open the in-game map, pick your preferred location, and voila, you're instantly transported. However, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 uses things like city gates or subway stations as the starting points for fast travel, which adds to the realism of teleportation.

How to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Approach these dataterms to initiate fast travels in the Night City (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Fast traveling in the cityscape of Phantom Liberty 2.0 works a bit differently from most open-world games. To use fast travel, you must find and interact with special terminals called dataterms, which act as your ticket to quick transportation around Night City.

Scattered throughout the city, these dataterms are marked with a blue pin on the map. Upon interaction, it will bring up a map showing all the places you've unlocked for fast travel.

To unlock the ability to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, you'll need to progress through the game's story and complete the The Ride mission during Act 1. Once you're near a fast travel terminal, a prompt will appear when you get close, inviting you to Select Destination. After choosing this option, your in-game map will come up. You can pick where you want to travel for an instant trip to that location.

How to unlock fast travel points in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Unlock more points by passing through them (Image via CD Projekt Red)

It's important to note that you won't have immediate access to all fast travel points throughout Night City right from the start. Fortunately, expanding your list of available fast travel points in the updated Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 is quite straightforward.

To unlock more destinations, you must pass by the fast travel terminals that haven't been accessed yet. As you get close to these terminals, they automatically become part of your fast travel network and ready for use.

This means that in order to have access to fast travel across the city, you must explore the map by walking or driving cars and unlocking terminals in each district. You don't need to actively interact with these terminals, as simply passing by them is enough to add them to your fast travel options.

This wraps up our fast travel guide in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.