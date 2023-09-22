Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Advanced driving tips and tricks 

If you are looking to be the fastest person behind the wheel in Night City then you will need to know everything about your ride in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty after the 2.0 version update. The RPG received a significant amount of overhaul with the new patch, with a fair bit of changes making their way to car maneuverability as well as vehicle combat.

Maneuvering your way through certain parts of Night City as well as Dog Town can be rather tasking, especially if you are not familiar with the terrain. Hence, it’s important that you constantly be aware of a few things if you are looking to master driving in the RPG.

Therefore, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over some tips and tricks to keep in mind when making the most of your vehicle in version 2.0.

How to master driving in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you are looking to master driving in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

1) Limit testing your tires can make you lose traction

You will often notice that your tires squeak and start to burn, giving off smoke when you are trying to turn tight corners at high speeds. These actions push the tires of your car to the limit, and it will start to understeer the moment you put your foot on the accelerator.

This will force you to lose traction, and you will swerve and slide onto the nearest obstacle. So when turning corners, slow your car down beforehand so that you do not have to suddenly hand brake, causing friction that adds resistance to the engine.

Slow down a bit and then accelerate as you come out of the corner. This will prevent you from losing balance and slamming into pedestrians.

2) Picking the right car for the right road

While there are a few cars that fit all types of road design, it’s still important to pick the right car for the road you are looking to travel on. From smooth, bumpy roads to the off-road tracks, there are many surfaces that you will encounter as you explore Night City.

Most cars will work on smoother roads. However, when it comes to the bumpier off-road experience, you might want to rely on vehicles that have a higher clearance. If you are using the wrong car for a road, you will hear crass-like sounds called chassis impact. When you are hearing a lot of this, you will know that your vehicle engine is getting damaged.

3) Make the most of Burn Out Mode

Burn Out Mode is one of the more advanced techniques that have been added to Cyberpunk 2077. To activate it, you will need to press Accelerate and Brake at the same time. This will spin your wheels while keeping the car stationary, making the wheels burn and smoke.

This feature will allow you to pull off some incredible stunts like drifts, donuts, and Grip Boost. Additionally, it will help you get out of tight corners and dead-end alleyways, letting you escape from spots that you might otherwise be stuck in.

However, it’s one of the hardest maneuvers to pull off in the game, and will take you a fair bit of practice to master it.

4) Use the handbrake to your advantage

When used right, the handbrake can be incredibly helpful, too. While its most straightforward use will be to use it to bring your car to a halt, you can also use it to drift, spin, and make the sharpest of turns.

It will take some practice to get the hang of pulling off drifts successfully in Cyberpunk 2077 by using the handbrakes.