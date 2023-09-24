10 best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0) weapons

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen its fair share of controversies and redemptions. This game is getting a significant update in the form of the Phantom Liberty (2.0) DLC. Set to release on September 26, 2023, this DLC promises a wealth of new content, including additional zones, narratives, NPCs, and a dazzling array of new weaponry.

Despite the original Cyberpunk 2077's drawbacks, it's not an overstatement to say that the game had some of the best weaponry in an RPG, from sleek katanas to AI-powered guns. CD Projekt Red definitely had some fun ideas cooking, even though it might not have been delivered at the time.

However, Cyberpunk is finally redeeming itself, and it has released a bunch of new weapons with some older weapons tweaked and reworked. This article will take a look at the 10 best weapons from the latest DLC of Cyberpunk.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0) weapons you need to check out

1) Thermal Katana

Thermal Katana in-game look (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Thermal Katana is a highly anticipated addition to the game. Modeled after the Thermal Mantis Claws, it's the weapon of choice for those who favor close combat. The melee combat in Cyberpunk 2077, even with the bugs, was one of the best features of the game.

Once you had your gear, perks, and cyberware set, you could just whip out your melee weapon—the best one being the katana—to cut up enemies. The katana is now back, it's upgraded, and it's definitely one of the best parts of the game.

2) Sasquatch's Hammer

Sasquatch's Hammer being used in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Featured as one of the first weapons in the trailer for the new update, saying that the Sasquatch's Hammer packs a punch would be an understatement. This monstrosity of a melee weapon can be used in style.

You can keep it equipped while riding your bike and jump from it to deliver a devastating blow to the enemies in front of you. In contrast to the katana, this slow and bulky weapon is best for crowd control.

3) Skippy

Skippy with his quips in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Skippy is definitely one of the most hilarious parts of Cyberpunk 2077. This weapon offers two modes: Stone Cold Killer Mode and Puppy Loving Pacifist. The former is almost like a lethal aim assist, automatically aiming for headshots, while the latter aims for enemies' limbs.

You can even interact with Skippy to ask him questions; choosing a set of dialogues will even make Skippy turn on the Stone Cold Killer Mode permanently.

4) Rasetsu Sniper Rifle

In-game look of the Rasetsu Sniper Rifle (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Rasetsu Sniper Rifle boasts a technological design akin to a smart sniper. Smart guns in Cyberpunk 2077 often include features like a "guided aim system" and "anti-Cyberware" mods, making them ideal for countering Cyberware-enhanced adversaries. Expect precise long-distance shots with this weapon.

5) Hercules Special Weapon

Hercules in special weapon (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Hercules, branded as Special, remains somewhat of a mystery. Its design features a hazardous material sign, hinting at a potential flamethrower or napalm gun. Expect this weapon to pack a fiery punch.

6) Grit Auto Pistol

Grit in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Grit Auto Pistol is a small, automatic weapon with a look similar to the Uzi. Because this weapon is marked as Illegal, it may only be acquired by going to the black market, which adds an air of mystery to your collection. It is definitely a good gun for close combats, so if you plan to go into Dogtown, Grit might be your go-to weapon.

7) Order Shotgun

Order Shotgun look in the new trailer (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Similar in appearance to the Smart Shotgun from the main game, the Order Shotgun has more wire and coils. These specifics imply greater firepower. Similar to the Grit Auto Pistol, it is marked as Illegal, suggesting that it can only be bought from the black market.

8) Osprey Sniper Rifle

Osprey look in the new trailer (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Unlike other weapons on this list that may be described as more "punk," the Osprey Sniper Rifle has a sleek and more modern look. The Osprey is built tough and looks similar to a heavy-caliber anti-tank rifle.

Its large magazine, which is positioned at the back, could help. It is meant to balance out its powerful rounds and avoid recoil when engaged in long-range combat.

9) Warden SMG

Warden SMG look in the new trailer (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Warden SMG is another Illegal weapon in Phantom Liberty. Its design features suggest a welding tool, and this unconventional aspect hints at potential bonus effects or damage types, making it an intriguing addition to your collection.

It appears that the new version of Cyberpunk has a class of such "makeshift weapons," which aren't truly weapons but are being utilized in such a fashion. This categorization is similar to the sledgehammer. This way of using weapons truly captures the essence of a cyberpunk world.

10) Mantis Blades

Mantis Blades in-game look (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Mantis Blades from the previous game provide a unique fighting style that allows for rapid melee attacks, allowing you to decapitate enemy heads in a truly grotesque manner. These blades combine physical and thermal damage, offering versatility in combat.

Additionally, when equipped with ce­rtain mods, they have a 10% chance to inflict ble­eding damage on opponents. By equipping the­ Thermal Damage mod, players can give their Mantis Blades a visual rese­mblance to the iconic Thermal Katana. It's worth noting that this fe­ature adds an interesting ae­sthetic eleme­nt to the weapon.

Key takeaway

The Phantom Libe­rty (2.0) DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 introduces a wide array of weapons that enhance combat abilities and add intrigue­ and individuality to the game.

From illicit firearms to black marke­t purchases and even an AI-powe­red gun, CD Projekt Red's innovative­ approach in developing the Cybe­rpunk 2077 setting is showcased, making Phantom Liberty a must-play if you haven't delved into the world of Night City already.