Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Melee combat guide (2.0)

The Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0) Phantom Liberty update has introduced a lot of changes to melee combat, offering players more ways and build paths to experiment with as they make their way through the narrative. While some of the core principles have remained the same, there are some tweaks that make the new version feel like a completely different experience than what the RPG used to be.

Hence, there are many in the community who are looking to know more about how some of the melee combat systems are working in the game. Stamina plays a much more crucial role now as well, along with Attributes, Perks, and Skills.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you might want to know about the melee combat system in 2.0.

How does Melee combat work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

To use a melee weapon, you will first need to have it equipped. Press Y/Triangle based on the console you are playing the game on. By tapping the same button, you will be able to cycle through all the active weapons in your quick-access slot, including ranged weapons as well if you have them added.

You can double-tap Y/Triangle again in order to holster your melee weapon.

Once you have your weapon drawn, here are some of the actions that you will be able to pull off with it:

Tap RT/R2 to fast attack.

Hold down on RT/R2 to perform a heavy attack.

Press and hold LT/L2 to block.

Tap LT/L2 as soon as you are about to get hit to perform a counterattack.

Tap RT/R2 while blocking to perform a defensive attack.

Press RT/R2 while in mid-air to perform a jump attack.

Press RT/R2 while sliding to perform a slide attack.

Press RT/R2 while sprinting to perform a sprint attack.

Press RT/R2 while crouching to perform a crouch attack.

Hold RT when Katana is sheathed to perform a quickdraw attack.

How to use the quick-access menu for Mantis Blades and Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

While you will be able to swap between your active weapons using Y/Triangle, such will not be the case for Mantis Blades or Gorilla Arms.

Once you have the cyberware equipped, you will need to press and hold the Y/Triangle button, which will then bring up the quick access menu.

Here, you will get to freely select all active weapons, along with Mantis Blades or Gorilla Arms.

How does Stamina affect Melee Combat in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Melee attacks will consume Stamina, and the amount used will depend on the type of weapon that you have equipped. Heavier weapons like Hammers will take up much more Stamina than a Katana.

Additionally, the Stamina regen rate will also be lower for heavier weapons. However, there are many perks and skills that will mitigate this if you are looking to go for a more tanky playstyle.

Moreover, the lower your Stamina is, the less damage you will be doing with your melee attacks while also having slower movement and attack speed.