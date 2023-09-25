Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Transmog guide: How to change clothes

Many fans who waited for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020 were disappointed with the state of the game when it launched since it suffered from a plethora of technical issues. Since then, CD Projekt Red has constantly worked on the RPG, providing patches to eliminate many of the issues that plague it. Recently, a massive update known as Update 2.0 was released, overhauling many of the game's elements.

One of the major changes introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 with Update 2.0 pertains to its armor system. Prior to the update, armor rating was determined based on the different pieces of clothing that V equipped. Now, instead of relying on clothes for defensive stats, armor rating has become fully reliant on Cyberware. Clothing is still available in the game, but instead of having an armor rating, it is now a cosmetic item.

Changing clothes in Cyberpunk 2077

Players can visit vendors to buy clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Since clothing is now cosmetic, those who do not care about V's aesthetics might not pay as much attention to it anymore. After all, it is a first-person game, and you do not get to see V very much. However, those who still care about the aesthetics of V will want to pick clothes carefully.

For example, those who want to really get into the roleplaying elements of the game can put on their best clothes before romancing Judy Alvarez.

Unlike before, clothing is no longer dropped by enemies. Instead, you can acquire a fresh set of clothes by visiting one of the many vendors in Night City, so make sure that V has plenty of eddies before shopping.

Simply head over to one of these vendors, do some browsing, and purchase anything that looks good. This will add the clothes to your inventory. Once V is done clothes shopping, head over to the inventory screen and click on the clothing options on the right-hand side of the screen. Here, you will be able to change clothes.

Those who are wondering what the best options are when it comes to clothing can check out this list of the best-looking clothes in Cyberpunk 2077.

All clothing categories in Cyberpunk 2077

Clothes are categorized based on use (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Clothing items are classified into four different categories in the game. Three of these categories are further divided into two sub-categories to determine how these clothes are going to be used.

The first category is Head. This category is divided into the Head and the Face sub-category. The Head category is for items like caps and helmets, while Face is for glasses, masks, and other similar things.

The second category is the Upper Body. This is divided into Outer Torso and Inner Torso. The former is for items like jackets and coats, while the latter is for shirts, tank tops, etc.

Then there is the Lower Body category, which is divided into Legs and Feet. The Feet are for shoes, while the Legs are for pants or skirts.

Lastly, there is the Outfits category. Clothes that fall into this category cannot be mixed and matched with other items as they are individual pieces of clothing that alter V's overall appearance.

Using the wardrobe in Cyberpunk 2077

Using the wardrobe in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

You can access the wardrobe inside V's personal apartment. You do not need this to change clothes since that action can be done in the inventory menu alone, but the wardrobe is still very useful.

You can use the wardrobe to create presets for all the different clothes that V owns. Those who have found the perfect pairings of articles of clothing can create a look in the wardrobe that they can access at any time, so they do not need to equip them one by one every time V changes clothes.

Night City offers plenty of things for V to do. Check out this guide for the location of Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077.