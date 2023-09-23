CD Projekt Red is doubling down on further improving Cyberpunk 2077. They recently released update 2.0, a free update that overhauls everything in the game. A huge DLC called Phantom Liberty will also be released soon, although those who want to enjoy its content will need to purchase it.

One of the changes the new update brought to Cyberpunk 2077 includes a complete overhaul of how armor works. Previously, V's armor rating was determined by the various pieces of clothing he or she wore. In the new update, this has been amended. Instead of using clothes for defensive stats, the main armor rating is now based on Cyberware.

This means that outfits in the game now serve a purely cosmetic purpose. This list compiles some of the best-looking clothing items in Cyberpunk 2077.

The most stylish armor in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) V's favorite shirt/favorite top

V's favorite shirt (Image via CD Projekt Red)

This shirt or top, depending on the gender of your V in Cyberpunk 2077, is labeled as the main protagonist's favorite clothes. It's a black shirt (for males) or tank top (for females) with a grotesque image of something that can only be described as either an emoji hopped up on narcotics or a demented Pac-Man.

The design fits the theme of Night City quite well. The shirt looks very comfortable as well, which could be why it is V's favorite clothing. This item becomes immediately available once the game's opening sequence is completed, so there is no need to go around looking for it.

2) V's corporate clothes

V's corporate outfit (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The story of Cyberpunk 2077 begins with V working for a huge corporation but the opening sequence of the game quickly changes that. Their career path changes almost as soon as the player is given control of the protagonist.

Despite the abrupt career change, V still gets to keep the corporate outfit. V's blazer, slacks, and office pumps are a set of clothes that the player can equip at any time if they want their character to dress the way they did before becoming a mercenary.

3) Johnny Silverhand's aviators

Johnny Silverhand is perhaps the most iconic character in the game, thanks to Keanu Reeves' portrayal of him. Of course, an iconic character like him has an equally iconic wardrobe.

One aspect of Johnny Silverhand's outfit is his iconic aviator glasses. Players can add this awesome accessory to their outfits at some point in one of the missions in Cyberpunk 2077. These glasses will become available in the side mission Chippin' In.

4) Johnny's Tanktop

Johnny's Tanktop (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Of course, Johnny Silverhand's outfit isn't just all about his accessories. He also has a great-looking tank top that ties his entire wardrobe together.

All of Johnny's items, including his tanktop, car, and gun can be acquired once players have advanced far enough in the story. This can be done by interacting with Rogue, Johnny's former acquaintance.

5) Wolf School Jacket

Cyberpunk 2077 contains an homage to The Witcher (Image via CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red is better known for one of the most beloved RPGs in gaming history, the Witcher Series. Because of this, one probably already expected that there would be an easter egg in their other game related to The Witcher.

Indeed, Cyberpunk 2077 contains a reference to The Witcher through the Wolf School Jacket. This piece of clothing has the wolf emblem, which fans would easily recognize as the one that Geralt of Rivia wears around his neck.

6) David's Jacket

David's Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk lore goes beyond what players can see in the video game. There is also the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which was released in 2022, a prequel set before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. One of the main characters in this show is a boy named David Martinez.

David wears a bright yellow jacket, which is part of an EMT's uniform in Night City. The show made the outfit one of the most easily recognizable pieces of clothing related to Cyberpunk lore and is available in the game. Players who want to acquire this jacket must speak with the fixer, El Capitan, and choose the conversation option relating to David Martinez.

After the conversation, players will need to wait for a while before they will receive a text, and then they can collect the jacket with El Capitan.

7) Timeworn Trench Coat

The Timeworn Trenchcoat is one of the best-looking pieces of clothing in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Players who want to fully embrace a darker look for their respective Vs can put on this monochromatic trench coat that stands out against the usually colorful Night City. This trench coat even shares some resemblance to the outfits that characters wore in The Matrix.

This pure black leather trench coat can be purchased from a clothing vendor located at the Corpo Plaza. It can be paired with other pieces of clothing, but players should be able to acquire the jacket itself for a very cheap price. The style of this outfit is pretty much the same for both male and female characters.

8) Legendary Corporate Outfit

Another corporate outfit for those who want a classy-looking V (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Aside from V's Corporate clothing, which can be worn from the very beginning of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 provides other clothing options for those who choose the Corpo background. These options can also be chosen by those who simply want to dress up in a suit, tie, and slacks.

The Legendary Corporate outfit has different iterations depending on whether the player is playing as a male or a female V. Although, every single item for this full set is scattered throughout Night City, they are worth looking for the outfit's aesthetics alone.

9) Netrunner outfit

The Netrunner outfit is one of the best looking in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

For those who want to give their character a futuristic look, the game also provides plenty of options. With the game being set in the year 2077, it makes sense that there are techy-looking clothes available in the Cyberpunk world.

Among all the tech-oriented outfits in the game, the Netrunner's clothing set is the best-looking. Before update 2.0, it could be looted from dead enemies, but now, players will need to visit the clothing vendors to find one of these.

10) Johnny Samurai's Jacket

The Johnny Samurai jacket replica (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Before attempting to destroy the Arasaka corporation, Johnny Silverhand was the lead singer of a band known as Samurai. As a tribute to his days as part of the band, copies of the jacket he wore are available to people in Night City.

However, this jacket can't be acquired in the game by just walking into one of the clothing stores. Players will first need to go through the Chippin' In side mission and will receive this jacket from that questline.