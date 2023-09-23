5 best Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

One of the notable operating systems in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is Sandevistan, a cyberware that gained popularity through its appearance in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The introduction of this unique cyberwar, showcased prominently in Studio Trigger's anime, came as part of the Edgerunners update, making it accessible and usable in Cyberpunk 2077.

Sandevistans remain viable and effective, even with the changes brought about by the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty update. Within the game, there are several Sandevistan cyberwares to choose from, and here, we'll explore the top five options available in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Blank and other amazing Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan (Tier 5)

Militech Apogee is a free Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Starting our list is a Legendary Sandevistan that you can get for free in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. When active, this Cyberware slows time by 85% and increases headshot damage by 10%. Those who like to rely on crit shots will find this useful as it provides an extra boost in Crit Chance and Crit Damage.

Additionally, it gives 20% extended duration and 22% Stamina upon neutralizing an enemy. You can easily score this inside an abandoned power station called the Electric Corporation.

2) Zetatech Sandevistan (Tier 4)

One of the best Sandevistans in the game is the Zetatech Tier 4 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Zetatech Sandevistan is a bit unique because it does different things depending on whether you're on the ground or in the air.

When you're on the ground, it slows down time by 30% and boosts your damage by 9%, which is decent. However, when you're jumping or flying, these effects become even stronger. You get twice the slowdown at 60% and double the damage boost at 18%.

This is great for taking precise shots, especially to hit an enemy's head or weak spots. It's a powerful tool in Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty 2.0, but it might take some practice to use it effectively.

3) Militech Falcon Sandevistan (Tier 4)

The Militech Falcon offers a wide range of effects (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Militech Falcon Tier 4 is one of the best Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, offering a wide range of effects and benefits. It slows down time by a whopping 70%, which is incredibly helpful for navigating. On top of that, it boosts your damage and critical hits, making you more effective at dealing damage.

The Falcon also restores your health and extends the duration of the Sandevistan when you defeat enemies. It has a decent eight-second active time and a relatively short cooldown of just 40 seconds.

4) Dynalar Sandevistan (Tier 4)

The Dynalar Sandevister offers a significant time slowdown effect in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Dynalar Sandevistan Tier 4 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty offers an impressive 50% time slowdown effect and 10% critical chance and critical damage. This advanced version of Dynalar Tier 2 extends the maximum duration, giving you more time to take advantage of the bonus damage it provides.

What's particularly appealing is the reduced cooldown, which has been lowered from 55 seconds to a more manageable 45 seconds. Despite the 2.0 cyberware balance adjustments, the Dynalar Sandevistan Tier 4 remains a valuable choice in the game.

5) Qiant Warp Dancer Sandevistan (Tier 4)

Qiant Sandevistan is a great cyberware choice in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Qiant Warp Dancer is a cyberware designed primarily for defense, focusing on making you more resilient rather than boosting your damage. It improves your Mitigation Chance and Mitigation Strength, which means you'll take less damage from attacks. It also strengthens your resistance against specific types of damage, making you tougher to kill.

The cyberware provides a 20% slowdown effect, which can be useful for repositioning yourself or quickly escaping dangerous situations. However, keep in mind that it has a relatively long cooldown of 65 seconds, so you should use it strategically, as not having it available could leave you vulnerable to attacks.