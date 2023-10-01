5 best non-lethal quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Guns and blades may be a reliable way to take out enemies in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, but quickhacks are just as effective. These software applications can be installed in a cyberdeck, allowing users to incapacitate or confuse enemies and bypass security measures. With the recent updates in the game, quickhacks have become a popular build choice.

Those who prefer executing their enemies with a single fatal blow often rely on combat quickhacks. However, there are also players who choose a more merciful approach, using non-lethal quickhacks to neutralize opponents without causing fatal harm.

Here are the five best non-lethal quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 non-lethal quickhacks you need to try in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Contagion

Contagion quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contagion is a slow but powerful quickhack that applies a toxic effect to the target, causing gradual damage over time. It works best when dealing with groups of enemies clustered closely together, as the effect can spread to as many as four foes within an eight-meter radius.

However, it's worth noting that Contagion won't be effective against enemies that are immune to poisoning, such as mechanical or robotic foes.

Essentially, Contagion either sets the target on fire or overheats them, and the toxic substance it spreads eventually leads to an explosion. To get the rare version of this quickhack, visit the Netrunner vendor located in Coast View, Pacifica.

2) Overheat

Overheat Quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Overheat is a simple and effective quickhack that uses fire to gradually damage its target. Its duration is extended when you upload it to an enemy already affected by it.

Overheat also melts enemy armor over time, with a maximum reduction of 40% armor. Unlike Contagion, this quickhack can affect mechanical and robotic enemies.

Aside from this, affected enemies also receive additional Thermal damage equivalent to 10% of normal physical damage. You can obtain Overheat in Hidden Gem 12, located in Japantown.

3) Short Circuit

Short Circuit in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If your main targets are non-human entities like mechs, robots, drones, or turrets, you can disrupt their systems using the Short Circuit quickhack. It's highly effective against these mechanical enemies, and any subsequent attacks you make after using it will deal extra damage.

Short Circuit also extends the duration of other Control quickhacks by an additional three seconds. This can be useful when you've already used multiple quickhacks in succession. It also increases explosion damage and offers a 20% damage boost when targeting enemies classified as having a Low threat level.

4) Sonic Shock

Sonic Shock quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Sonic Shock is a stealthy quickhack that confuses and disorients a specific target, isolating them from their allies. This targeted individual disrupts the sensory perception of their allies, making them effectively invisible to each other.

When used with Memory Wipe and Reboot Optics, this quickhack induces instability in the target, ultimately causing them to lose consciousness. Not only does it disrupt enemy communication, but it also reduces their ability to detect your presence.

5) System Reset

System Reset quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Another useful quickhack for covert operations is the System Reset, which specializes in rendering enemies unconscious by targeting their nervous system. For 12 RAM, it decreases trace progress by 20%, which can stack up to two times.

However, it is important to note that players have recently encountered bugs and errors when using this quickhack in the latest 2.0 update. There's no definite fix from the developers yet, but players are hopeful that it will come in the next hotfix or update.

You can acquire System Reset at the Japantown quickhack shop.