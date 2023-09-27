Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide: Unlocking Blackwall quickhack and Erebus iconic weapon

Both the Blackwall quickhack and Erebus weapon are on a certain Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty route. You can only get these powerful items if you choose to betray Songbird during the conclusion of the Firebird mission. Doing so will see her captured and taken to a Cynosure facility.

Only by doing this can you unlock the power of these two corrupted items. While it’s not a sure thing, it’s also recommended to do a pair of optional things.

During the Black Steel in the House of Chaos mission, pay Mr. Hands the 15,000 Eddies and then also do Yoko’s optional side mission. She’s the one who puts these items together for you, so you need her.

You might as well do this in Cyberpunk 2077 to unlock Blackwall and Erebus. We completed these steps first, and since we did not complete them without them, we cannot be certain if you can skip those steps.

How to unlock Erebus iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Unlocking this incredible tech came courtesy of LunarGaming on YouTube. As a reminder, you can only do this on the Reed ending route. Erebus and Blackwall are found in the Cynosure facility during the “Somewhat Damaged” mission.

However, be aware that the Cerberus mech is constantly hunting you, and if you are found, you instantly die. It’s recommended to save often.

In the lower area of the Cynosure facility, you’ll have to hack a series of terminals. Near the Mess Hall, you’ll find the closed Maintenance Room door. If you have a 20 Technical ability upon arriving here, you can walk in and get the item. Otherwise, you need to reset the power in the nearby Storage Room.

Just pick up the blueprint and move on to the next area (Image via CDPR)

Either way, just walk in and loot the Erebus blueprint. It will take some time to craft it.

How to unlock the Blackwall quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

It's expensive, but it's so powerful (Image via CDPR)

Unlocking the quickhack comes after Erebus and is found in the nearby Experimental Prototyping room. You have two options to get into this room: Hacking or having a 15+ Technical Ability.

Both methods will get you in. From there, head to the table at the back of the room for the Militech Canto Mk.6 Cyberware. This is what grants access to Blackwall. It’s easy enough to find, but creating it requires a bit more work.

Making both Erebus or Blackwall in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

This might be the most powerful quickhack in the game (Image via CDPR)

At the end of "Somewhat Damaged", do not forget Cerberus’ Decoded Behavioral System. You’re going to need that for crafting purposes. Sometime later, you’ll get a message that leads to the "This Corrision" mission.

This will take you to Yoko in Kabuki Market, and you’ll tell her about the component. After decrypting it, you’ll have to choose which one of the two items you can make. You cannot make both - unless you know of an item duplication trick in the 2.0 update.

This item will try to corrupt you since it channels power from beyond the Blackwall (Image via CDPR)

The Erebus gun has +100% Headshot damage, +25% armor penetration, and rounds from it are effective against low-health enemies. In addition, they’re coated in dark energy from beyond the Blackwall.

Conversely, the quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 takes 12 RAM and spreads to up to five enemies within 20 meters. It deals lethal damage to cyberware and neural systems. It also deactivates mechs, drones, and turrets. It uses RAM as it spreads, so you need an incredible Intelligence stat to make it worthwhile.

No matter which you choose, these are among the most powerful options for V in all of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. However, you can only normally pick either Erebus or Blackwall, not both. Also, remember that you cannot do this unless you betray Songbird.