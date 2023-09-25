Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All endings and which one should you pick

During Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you have a few ending choices ahead of you. In the final mission of the story, you have to choose between saving Songbird or selling her out to Solomon Reed. There may be other choices you have, depending on choices made earlier in the campaign, but this is what we’ve discovered so far.

However, from the two major choices, we’ll explain what happens in both situations and then help you figure out where to go next. The endings for Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion are genuinely interesting, with one in particular being a blend of both bleak and somber. While you stand at the end of The Killing Moon, you have a choice to make: Reed, or Songbird.

You know that Songbird has betrayed everyone, including you. What do you do? We’ve seen the two major choices and what results come of them, so we’ll give you everything you need to know. If we find more ending options, we'll include them.

Note: This article contains video and detailed spoilers about the ending of Phantom Liberty.

Side with Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: What happens in the ending?

Don't let Songbird's struggle be for nothing (Image via CDRP)

Out of everyone at Sportskeeda who had access to Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, all of us took the same route: Side with Songbird. The notion that you should have a cure, and not die a painful, awful death, is something that many can identify with.

During The Killing Moon mission in Cyberpunk 2077, you escort Songbird through a spaceport and likely commit a ridiculous amount of murders. Finally, the two of you get to the end, and step away from the spaceport. Songbird reveals the terrible truth: There’s only one use of the cure, ever. She plans on using it for herself.

With that knowledge, you step into the rain, and just before you can leave, Solomon Reed steps out. You can try to bargain, but ultimately, you make the choice: You saved Songbird. This means you put a bullet in Solomon Reed, and he slumps to his knees in the rain. It’s one of the most impressive visuals in the entire game.

There's still time to find a cure, and at least you aren't alone. (Image via CDPR)

There is no ending here in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. Instead, you go right back into the world, exactly where you left off. No hope for a cure, just you and Johnny. You also get a trophy for saving Songbird.

However, Johnny Silverhand seems to appreciate you more. You stuck to your guns, and let Songbird go into space. You can resume the game, but the other ending is darker, somehow.

Side with Reed in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: What’s next?

If you agree with Reed, he’ll promise he can cure you of the Relic. This, unlike the first ending, gives you a different path. You never see Songbird again, and you’ll receive another quest chain. This one has you waiting for Reed to call. So just go do some stuff in the world until he does. You’ll meet him again, and he sticks to his word: You’ll get your cure.

Another day passes, and you’ll agree to meet on the roof of Misty’s Esoterica. Sit there, and have one final chat with Johnny. He makes sure you know that if you take this route in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, he will vanish forever. At this point, you’ll get a “Point of No Return” warning. You can resume playing the game as normal and come back to this at your leisure.

However, if you pick up the phone and call, the game ostensibly ends. Take the time to call your loved ones first, though. You get an emotional farewell conversation with Johnny Silverhand, where, before you pass out, he’ll ask if the two of you can forgive each other. It’s a beautiful, tragic moment.

Two years pass. The world moves on without you, and depending on who you do and do not contact, they may have even gone on without you. Panam definitely moves on, hurt at being ghosted in Cyberpunk 2077. Reed will give you the news. The results of this ending in Phantom Liberty mean you can never use Chrome, or cyber implants again.

You’re a normal person for the rest of your life. V can go back and visit Night City, and visit one of the people left in his life, with me choosing Vik. After some conversations with him and Misty, you realize that it’s not all bad. Sure, the life of legend and glory that you wanted is gone, but you have a new path you can forge, as a regular person.

Let V enjoy being a regular person. (Image via CDPR)

Sure, you can’t fight anymore, but you have your health. The future is uncertain, but it’s a future you’re allowed to have, instead of being condemned to death. With the future unclear, he walks into the crowd of people and just blends in.

Which ending should you pick?

The great thing is that you see can see both the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty endings. It will take about an hour or so to complete Reed’s path if you simply want to see what things are like. The Songbird ending simply puts you back where you started and doesn’t really change much about the main story.

I recommend Reed’s path in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty if you simply feel V deserves better than suffering or losing himself completely to the Relic. If you’re still fairly early in the main story, I feel like it breaks immersion a bit to go down Reed’s route - the final part of it, at any rate.

Thankfully, you can complete the game normally, no matter which ending you choose. It comes down to who you think is right. No matter what lifepath you started on, it all has to come to an end, eventually.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredible game, and Phantom Liberty adds real stakes and drama to an already tense story. Solomon Reed’s ending is strangely beautiful, but it’s up to you if that’s what you want for V. You can read our in-depth thoughts on the expansion here, in our review.