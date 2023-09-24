Every Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 lifepath, explained

One of the most characteristic moments of Cyberpunk 2077 is the choice of the lifepath that your character will develop during the game's plot. For Phantom Liberty, this distinctive element will also be present, but with a new approach. This time, the player's backstory will not be as central to the gameplay as it was in the past. However, they will continue to provide multiple points of view, ways to interact with other characters, and different endings.

CD Projekt Red, the studio in charge of the video game, has stated that the lifepaths in the expansion will continue to offer unique abilities and advantages to progress in Night City. Therefore, in order to choose the best past for V, it is imperative to recognize their differences.

What are lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

At the start of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's adventure, the character has up to three lifepaths available. Each one determines a unique beginning of the game, where different backgrounds from V's past are offered. These will then be organically woven into the central story with their specific characteristics.

Let's explore the eligible backstories in this Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

1) Street Kid

Street Kid is a lifepath about the underbelly of Night City (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Street Kid storyline gives the Phantom Liberty player the chance to experience the life and early memories of a kid who grew up in a completely hostile environment. Surrounded by criminals, gangs, and bad choices, this backstory brings to V the vision and contacts of someone who knows the underbelly of Night City.

Through these connections in the Heywood District, the character will be informed about what is happening in the metropolis, and be able to use this information to survive. At the same time, their knowledge of the city's layout will be advanced, allowing them to traverse many different areas and hideouts.

2) Nomad

Nomads come form the Badlands (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The main difference between this path and the previous one is that the character begins their journey in the Badlands, far from the convulsive Night City. In this Phantom Liberty setting, V's storyline will be defined by a strong family bond and a high respect for other clans similar to their own.

This backstory is also the perfect prelude for the expansion's protagonist to develop the skills of a born warrior, which will allow them to complete missions with greater agility. They will also be able to negotiate and obtain items for free.

People with Nomad lifepaths generally make their living by scavenging for scrap metal and other goods they can sell. They also regularly raid nearby fuel depots, which creates a lot of tension with the Corporation.

3) Corpo

The Corpo, short for Corporate, is Night City's elite. In this lifepath, V will rub shoulders with the top executives of Arasaka's notorious counterintelligence division and become fluent in business, easily recognizing when someone is trying to pull a fast one.

Their life standards and desires to stay close to opulence will also force them to get close to the criminal underworld present in the plot of Phantom Liberty. Thus, the character will have access to exclusive places and other contacts that will allow them to achieve their goals in an equally precise and dirty way. This backstory is ideal for gathering information, although it lacks unique dialogue options.

This has been the guide to the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's lifepaths. If you want to expand your knowledge about the game, you can read this article about attributes and perks.