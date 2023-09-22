Does the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty update have third-person mode?

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty adds a plethora of additional content, new mechanics, and characters to the game. Though CD Projekt Red fulfilled most of the community requests, a third-person mode was omitted from the latest DLC. Despite several forums mentioning its arrival in-game, Phantom Liberty does not have it.

While the game is still first-person, it's possible to change the perspective at some points.

Why is there no third-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty?

Many gamers requested the third-person mode in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Despite third-person perspective being one of the most requested features in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty, the game's design isn't compatible with its implementation. According to the Global Community Director of CD Projekt Red, Marcin Momont, one of the game's intentions is to achieve full player immersion. In a third-person perspective, this connection is more easily lost.

Expand Tweet

However, the third-person mode does appear often in-game during certain mechanics, like driving vehicles. Fans of racing titles know how difficult is to control a car in the first-person perspective, so enforcing another option was a prudent decision.

On the other hand, the chances of having a third-person version of Cyberpunk 2077 are low. The Phantom Liberty DLC took CD Projekt Red a considerable amount of time. This update included profound changes to the gameplay system, affecting character abilities and introducing new mechanics and scenarios. It was not feasible to change the creative decision to use first-person mechanics.

Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077 had several problems at launch. Some missions got stuck, the promised world was empty, and NPCs behaved strangely. Players also reported performance issues, especially on consoles.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was chaotic /Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Xbox and Playstation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 lacked the visual fidelity offered on PC. Coupled with that, the game would also slow down and freeze in certain scenes.

Fixing these and many other bugs in various update patches prevented CD Projekt Red from focusing on additional elements, such as third-person implementation.

However, the company is likely to remain receptive to feedback. For Cyberpunk 2077, the community released a mod that allowed third-person play, giving a preview of the experience from a different perspective. With this in mind, perhaps a sequel could implement third-person mechanics.

That's everything about the omission of a third-person perspective in Phantom Liberty. To enjoy the best Cyberpunk 2077 visuals on Steam Deck, read our guide on its ideal graphic settings.