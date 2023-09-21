Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Steam Deck (2.0)

The Steam Deck is the most popular handheld gaming machine in the market today. The Valve gaming machine, however, packs some modest hardware and is nowhere close to the minimum recommended for most of the recent video games. Therefore, gamers have to frequently resort to the lowest settings in some modern releases like Starfield for a decent experience.

Cyberpunk 2077, which is now getting a 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, is no exception to this formula. Gamers will have to tweak the settings for a decent experience. We will list the same for the Deck in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Although Cyberpunk 2077 isn't very optimized or easy to run, the game bundles a dedicated Steam Deck mode that customizes the settings to run the best on the handheld. The game doesn't play at sky-high framerates with these resolutions applied, however. We recommend setting the console to a 15W power draw and a couple of settings tweaks for the best experience.

Our recommendations for the best settings on the Steam Deck are as follows:

Graphics

Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Steam Deck (Image via CDPR)

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.50

0.50 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Basic and advanced settings in the game (Image via CDPR)

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Off Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 16

16 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Distance shadows resolution: Low

Low Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: High

High Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Best Advanced settings in Cyberpunk for the Steam Deck (Image via CDPR)

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: N/A

Although the game runs at playable framerates on the Steam Deck with these settings applied, it looks nowhere near what can be expected at the highest tiers. FSR isn't the best upscaling tech out there, and you might experience some artifacts and inconsistencies here and there. This can negatively impact the experience.

Moreover, running at full 15W, the Deck's battery life doesn't last very long either, which can also be another drawback of the console. Therefore, it is best to stick to your gaming PC rig for the best experience in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty.