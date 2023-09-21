The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is now out, bringing further improvements to the visuals and gameplay mechanics of the first-person shooter. Additionally, the massive Phantom Liberty expansion will hit shelves on September 26. All of these are available on the PlayStation 5 on launch day, making it a fantastic few days for fans of the series.

With the new update, CD Projekt Red has also added new settings to help gamers customize their experience even further. The open-world shooter also bundles a ray tracing and performance mode tweak that allows gamers to choose between visual fidelity and framerates.

This article goes over the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the PlayStation 5 console. Do note our recommendations are sometimes based on personal preferences. So, feel free to alter the settings as per your liking.

Best controller and gameplay settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 comes with a bunch of controller and gameplay settings. Going through these can be a bit intimidating. Although the default settings work pretty well, a couple of tweaks will help elevate the experience.

Our recommendation for the best controller settings for the PS5 in Cyberpunk is as follows:

Controls

Controller vibration: 0

0 Steering sensitivity: 100

100 Inner dead zone: 0.10

0.10 Outer dead zone: 0.90

0.90 User interface haptic feedback: On

Controller

Control scheme: Alternative

Vehicle

Hold to fire: On

On Reverse camera toggle input: Off

Off Camera auto reset time: 3

3 Third-person perspective camera angle: Low

First-person camera (Mouse)

Horizontal sensitivity: 5

5 Invert horizontal axis: Off

Off Vertical sensitivity: 5

5 Invert vertical axis: Off

Off Zoom sensitivity reduction: 1

Third-person camera (Mouse)

Horizontal sensitivity: 3

3 Invert horizontal axis: Off

Off Vertical sensitivity: 3

3 Invert vertical axis: Off

First-person camera (Controller)

Horizontal sensitivity: 18

18 Invert horizontal axis: Off

Off Vertical sensitivity: 10

10 Invert vertical axis: Off

Off Zoom sensitivity reduction: 2

2 Show advanced options: Off

Third-person camera (Controller)

Horizontal sensitivity: 10

10 Invert horizontal axis: 10

10 Vertical sensitivity: 10

10 Invert vertical axis: Off

Off Response curve: Recommended

Gameplay

Difficulty

Game difficulty: Hard

Hard Aim assist: Standard

Standard Snap to target: On

On Aim assist - Melee combat: Standard

Standard Aim assist - Vehicle combat: On

On Adaptive camera motions: Full

Full Weapon sway: On weapon

Miscellaneous

Tutorials: On

On Skipping dialogues: By line

By line Enable cross-platform saves: On

On Enable analytics: On

On Photo mode enabled: On

Holocalls

Skip NCPD dispatcher holocalls: On

On Skip holocalls from fixers: Off

Best graphics and video settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for PS5

The PS5 comes with a performance mode, which runs the game at dynamic 4K 60 FPS, and ray tracing, which uses the said effects but runs the game at dynamic 4K 30 FPS. We recommend sticking to the former because the visual difference with ray tracing turned on isn't as noticeable, and 30 FPS feels a bit janky in a first-person shooter.

Graphics

The performance mode is the best for the PS5 in Cyberpunk (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: On

Video

Graphics mode: Performance

Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic entry to the PS5 games lineup. The game plays pretty well on the console with the above settings applied.