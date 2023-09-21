The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is now out, bringing further improvements to the visuals and gameplay mechanics of the first-person shooter. Additionally, the massive Phantom Liberty expansion will hit shelves on September 26. All of these are available on the PlayStation 5 on launch day, making it a fantastic few days for fans of the series.
With the new update, CD Projekt Red has also added new settings to help gamers customize their experience even further. The open-world shooter also bundles a ray tracing and performance mode tweak that allows gamers to choose between visual fidelity and framerates.
This article goes over the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the PlayStation 5 console. Do note our recommendations are sometimes based on personal preferences. So, feel free to alter the settings as per your liking.
Best controller and gameplay settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for PS5
Cyberpunk 2077 comes with a bunch of controller and gameplay settings. Going through these can be a bit intimidating. Although the default settings work pretty well, a couple of tweaks will help elevate the experience.
Our recommendation for the best controller settings for the PS5 in Cyberpunk is as follows:
Controls
- Controller vibration: 0
- Steering sensitivity: 100
- Inner dead zone: 0.10
- Outer dead zone: 0.90
- User interface haptic feedback: On
Controller
- Control scheme: Alternative
Vehicle
- Hold to fire: On
- Reverse camera toggle input: Off
- Camera auto reset time: 3
- Third-person perspective camera angle: Low
First-person camera (Mouse)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 5
- Invert horizontal axis: Off
- Vertical sensitivity: 5
- Invert vertical axis: Off
- Zoom sensitivity reduction: 1
Third-person camera (Mouse)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 3
- Invert horizontal axis: Off
- Vertical sensitivity: 3
- Invert vertical axis: Off
First-person camera (Controller)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 18
- Invert horizontal axis: Off
- Vertical sensitivity: 10
- Invert vertical axis: Off
- Zoom sensitivity reduction: 2
- Show advanced options: Off
Third-person camera (Controller)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 10
- Invert horizontal axis: 10
- Vertical sensitivity: 10
- Vertical sensitivity: 10
- Invert vertical axis: Off
- Response curve: Recommended
Gameplay
Difficulty
- Game difficulty: Hard
- Aim assist: Standard
- Snap to target: On
- Aim assist - Melee combat: Standard
- Aim assist - Vehicle combat: On
- Adaptive camera motions: Full
- Weapon sway: On weapon
Miscellaneous
- Tutorials: On
- Skipping dialogues: By line
- Enable cross-platform saves: On
- Enable analytics: On
- Photo mode enabled: On
Holocalls
- Skip NCPD dispatcher holocalls: On
- Skip holocalls from fixers: Off
Best graphics and video settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for PS5
The PS5 comes with a performance mode, which runs the game at dynamic 4K 60 FPS, and ray tracing, which uses the said effects but runs the game at dynamic 4K 30 FPS. We recommend sticking to the former because the visual difference with ray tracing turned on isn't as noticeable, and 30 FPS feels a bit janky in a first-person shooter.
Graphics
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: On
Video
- Graphics mode: Performance
Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic entry to the PS5 games lineup. The game plays pretty well on the console with the above settings applied.