Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Firestarter walkthrough

Out of all the missions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Firestarter is the most important. The choice you make in this mission impacts the rest of the game. At this point, it branches onto two paths: Reed and Songbird. Who you choose to side with is up to you, but it will drastically change what kind of missions you do here at the end and what possible ending you can get.

Thankfully, the majority of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Firestarter mission is quite simple, as long as you stay in character for the twin you are impersonating. We’ll give you the answers we used and the information you need to make an informed decision for one of your final major choices in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Firestarter mission

Mission objectives

Drive to the Stadium, Park the Car, Follow Alex

Follow Murphy, Talk to Hansen, Follow Songbird

Talk to Songbird, Make Your Choice

Escape the Stadium

1) Drive to the Stadium, Park the Car, Follow Alex

Things start off nice and calm at first (Image via CDPR)

This mission takes place immediately after I’ve Seen That Face Before, so there is no time to rest. To get to the next part of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Firestarter mission, drive to where the game tells you to.

Be patient, let the car get scanned, and follow Alex into the building. You’ll meet Murphy shortly, who is one of Hansen’s right-hand men.

2) Follow Murphy, Talk to Hansen, Follow Songbird

Murphy fills you in on what Kurt does (Image via CDPR)

As you walk with Murphy, you’ll be able to make some small talk. While we’re uncertain about the exact weight these choices have on being discovered, we weren’t caught, so we’ll give you our answers.

Murphy replies

Is Hansen Here?

What is your operation here?

Choose the answers Aymeric would (Image via CDPR)

Hansen replies

I do not mind waiting

I have heard the same about you

We Lost All in the end (If you lost to the twins, swap to the other answer)

Say Nothing

A Porsche 911

Do Nothing

Say Nothing About the Knife

I Don’t Remember

After the chat, you’ll walk with Songbird down into the staging area and begin the work. It’s almost time to make the most important decision you’ll make in the game. It will ultimately affect which endings it's possible to unlock.

3) Talk to Songbird, Make Your Choice

It's time to choose - either way, someone dies (Image via CDPR)

As you work alongside Songbird during Firestarter, you’ll have to make a choice: Either you work with her and try to escape, or you help Reed try and capture her. Since you cannot romance Song So Mi, that shouldn’t be an influence on the choice you make. No matter which side you were on before, you can change it now in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Choosing Songbird

Alex kills Kurt Hansen, Escape the building with Songbird.

Requires a lengthy gunfight out of the building, makes an enemy of Reed.

Next mission is The Killing Moon.

Choosing Reed

Hansen kills Alex, you escape on your own.

Battle with Hansen, but you’re rewarded with excellent iconic weapons.

Escape with Reed and watch Songbird get captured.

Next mission is Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos.

You have a choice, but you have to make it at this point of Cyberpunk 2077’s Firestarter mission.

4) Escape the Stadium

No matter what, you need to get out (Image via CDPR)

Either way, escaping the Stadium during Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is pretty straightforward. You’ll still have to fight your way out during Firestarter, but none of it is a threat, except for perhaps Kurt Hansen. In my playthrough, I sided with Songbird, so until I got to my guns, it was a little touch-and-go. Having Mantis Blades definitely helped.

Just follow what Songbird wants you to do if you’re with her, or follow the prompts if you’re alone. It’s not a challenge to get out, but you still want to avoid being overwhelmed by enemies.

Depending on which side you’re now on at the end of Firestarter, you have a new mission ahead of you. Either The Killing Moon (Songbird route) or Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos (Reed route). Each has two possible endings, but only one changes the course of Cyberpunk 2077 forever.