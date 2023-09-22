Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 "crashes on startup" error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has just gone live, and fans from around the world are eagerly waiting for the Phantom Liberty expansion. While the new update is being considered a breath of fresh air for the title, it’s still riddled with a few annoying bugs that can hamper the overall gameplay experience that this futuristic RPG has to offer.

One of the more concerning errors that players are encountering following the arrival of the update is that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 “crashes on startup.” This error can occur because of a plethora of reasons. So, how does one fix this? And what are the potential causes for this error?

Why does the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 “crashes on startup” error occur?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 “crashes on startup” error occurs because of some really common reasons. Either there’s something with the game files themselves, or the PC hardware does not meet the minimum system requirements. Thirdly, there could also be another software that is consuming a lot of resources while you are trying to fire up the title.

Network issues can be eliminated as a possible reason behind the error, considering that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 is a single-player game with no multiplayer or co-op elements.

With that said, here are some potential fixes that players can try out.

How to fix Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 “crashes on startup” error

Here are some fixes that you can try:

1) Restart your system

If you encounter such a problem, the first thing that you should do is restart your system. Doing so might prevent further crashes because of a memory overload.

Assuming that most apps on your PC don’t launch on start-up, performing a restart is usually the best method to shut down unwanted apps. You could also do it through the Task Manager, but it’s difficult to figure out which app is causing the most trouble.

2) Check for system requirements

As a game, Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly demanding in terms of hardware requirements. In case your system doesn’t match the minimum hardware specifications, the game will crash and won’t load. As revealed by the developers, here are the minimum and the recommended system requirements.

Minimum:

In-game graphics preset: low

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 30

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600

Graphics card: Geforce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380

Vram: 6 GB

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Recommended:

In-game graphics preset: high

Resolution: 1080p

Expected FPS: 60

OS 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X

Graphics card: Geforce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770

Vram: 8 GB

Ram: 16 GB

Storage: 70 GB SSD

3) Update your graphics card driver

An outdated graphics card can cause a lot of display issues and can also be one of the reasons why the game crashes on your PC. Since most systems these days use either an AMD card or an Nvidia card, head over to their respective apps installed on your system and check for new driver updates. If there is one, download and install it. You may or may not be required to restart your system for the changes to take effect.

4) Verifying game file integrity

More often than not, a corrupt game file can often cause the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 “crashes on startup” error. To check if your game files are corrupted, make your way to Steam and verify game file integrity using the Properties option on the game’s home page.

In case there’s a corrupt file, the system will automatically detect and repair the file. Once the process is complete, you should be able to launch the game without any difficulty.

In case these fixes don’t resolve the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 “crashes on startup” error, then you might have to get your hardware checked. Or you may have to reinstall the game from scratch.