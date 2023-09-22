Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is one of the best graphics cards for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The GPU is built for sky-high framerates at 4K resolutions without any compromises. It is a massive upgrade from the last gen that packs all the latest innovations like increased rasterization and ray tracing performance, as well as support for DLSS frame generation.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 players will have to tweak the settings for the best experience in the title. You can't crank up all settings to the absolute highest in this title. Moreover, the game bundles a bunch of graphics settings options that can make the fine-tuning process rather confusing and difficult.

To help RTX 4080 gamers, we will list the best settings for Cyberpunk in this article. We are targeting a high framerate experience at 4K resolutions with this graphics card.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 can play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 with a mix of high and ultra settings applied. The graphics card also supports the latest DLSS 3 and 3.5 upscaling technologies, which we recommend for an optimal experience. These technologies effectively multiply the original framerates obtained in the title, making high frame-rate gaming a reality.

The following settings work best for the RTX 4080 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: On

On DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of high and ultra settings is recommended for the 4070 Ti (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing settings for RTX 4070 Ti (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: High

High Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 4080 is among the most powerful and expensive graphics cards out there. It sells for an eye-watering $1,200, which means it is built for the best experiences in the latest titles.

With the above settings applied on this card, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty looks fantastic.