Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is one of the best graphics cards for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The GPU is built for sky-high framerates at 4K resolutions without any compromises. It is a massive upgrade from the last gen that packs all the latest innovations like increased rasterization and ray tracing performance, as well as support for DLSS frame generation.
However, Cyberpunk 2077 players will have to tweak the settings for the best experience in the title. You can't crank up all settings to the absolute highest in this title. Moreover, the game bundles a bunch of graphics settings options that can make the fine-tuning process rather confusing and difficult.
To help RTX 4080 gamers, we will list the best settings for Cyberpunk in this article. We are targeting a high framerate experience at 4K resolutions with this graphics card.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080
The RTX 4080 can play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 with a mix of high and ultra settings applied. The graphics card also supports the latest DLSS 3 and 3.5 upscaling technologies, which we recommend for an optimal experience. These technologies effectively multiply the original framerates obtained in the title, making high frame-rate gaming a reality.
The following settings work best for the RTX 4080 in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: High
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 4080 is among the most powerful and expensive graphics cards out there. It sells for an eye-watering $1,200, which means it is built for the best experiences in the latest titles.
With the above settings applied on this card, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty looks fantastic.