Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for AMD RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT 

AMD Radeon's RX 6800 and 6800 XT are high-end 4K gaming graphics cards launched to compete against the likes of Nvidia's RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti. Although both GPUs have been replaced by the new RX 7800 XT and are considerably slower than their Team Green counterparts, they still pack enough rendering prowess to play most latest games.
However, demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 will need gamers to tweak their settings for the best experience. CP 2077 offers dozens of settings, which can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. Thus, this article will offer the best options to use in that title when it's running on AMD's RX 6800 and 6800 XT.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a 4K gaming graphics card. With some tweaks to the settings, it can run Cyberpunk 2077 effortlessly at this resolution. A mix of medium and high settings with FSR turned on works the best in this game.
The following are our recommendations for the Radeon RX 6800 in Cyberpunk 2077:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is slightly more powerful than Nvidia's RTX 3080. It can handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 at 4K with some tweaks to this game's settings. We recommend keeping FSR turned on for high framerates.
The best settings combination for the RX 6800 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The AMD RX 6800 and 6800 XT are some of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. They are built to play demanding titles at high resolutions. With the above settings applied, gamers can have a solid experience in Cyberpunk.