Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for AMD RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT 

AMD Radeon's RX 6800 and 6800 XT are high-end 4K gaming graphics cards launched to compete against the likes of Nvidia's RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti. Although both GPUs have been replaced by the new RX 7800 XT and are considerably slower than their Team Green counterparts, they still pack enough rendering prowess to play most latest games.

However, demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 will need gamers to tweak their settings for the best experience. CP 2077 offers dozens of settings, which can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. Thus, this article will offer the best options to use in that title when it's running on AMD's RX 6800 and 6800 XT.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a 4K gaming graphics card. With some tweaks to the settings, it can run Cyberpunk 2077 effortlessly at this resolution. A mix of medium and high settings with FSR turned on works the best in this game.

The following are our recommendations for the Radeon RX 6800 in Cyberpunk 2077:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is slightly more powerful than Nvidia's RTX 3080. It can handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 at 4K with some tweaks to this game's settings. We recommend keeping FSR turned on for high framerates.

The best settings combination for the RX 6800 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

The advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

The ray tracing settings for the RX 6800 XT in Cyberpunk (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The AMD RX 6800 and 6800 XT are some of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. They are built to play demanding titles at high resolutions. With the above settings applied, gamers can have a solid experience in Cyberpunk.