Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT

Diablo 4 is the fourth and latest entry in the Diablo franchise. The game is an action RPG developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, and it is currently in its Early Access period, which is available to anyone who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Editions. Although it is a 2023 launch with several graphical upgrades, the system requirements on PC are quite modest. For example, it has a minimum requirement of a Radeon R9 280, which is a GPU from 2014.
The RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are upper-mid-range GPUs from AMD. They are based on the latest RDNA 2 architecture, which delivers exceptional performances while being power efficient. When it comes to Nvidia counterparts, these two cards are roughly comparable to the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.
Both these AMD cards are way above the minimum required specifications to run Diablo 4. However, since the game primarily focuses on combat, it is crucial to have a smooth and consistent framerate. This guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RX 6800
The RX 6800 is overkill for Diablo 4, especially at 1080p. Thanks to the amazing work of the developers at Blizzard Entertainment, the RX 6800 is even capable of running the game at 4K resolution. The sweet spot for performance and visuals in the title is 1440p. That said, the settings suggested in this guide are curated to deliver the most visually appealing experience while maintaining high and stable framerates.
Here are the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the Radeon RX 6800:
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6800
- Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RX 6800 XT
The RX 6800 XT is more capable than the RX 6800 and can deliver higher visual fidelity as well as framerates in Blizzard's latest action RPG. Hence, users of the 6800 XT will be able to have a much better experience in the game. That said, the following settings will deliver an optimal experience in Diablo 4, bringing the best of both graphics and framerates:
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
These are the best settings to use in Diablo 4 with the RX 6800 and the RX 6800 XT. If you're facing performance issues such as stutters, random frame drops, or crashes, you should try updating to the latest AMD GPU drivers.