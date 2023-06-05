Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT

Diablo 4 is the fourth and latest entry in the Diablo franchise. The game is an action RPG developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, and it is currently in its Early Access period, which is available to anyone who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Editions. Although it is a 2023 launch with several graphical upgrades, the system requirements on PC are quite modest. For example, it has a minimum requirement of a Radeon R9 280, which is a GPU from 2014.

The RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are upper-mid-range GPUs from AMD. They are based on the latest RDNA 2 architecture, which delivers exceptional performances while being power efficient. When it comes to Nvidia counterparts, these two cards are roughly comparable to the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Both these AMD cards are way above the minimum required specifications to run Diablo 4. However, since the game primarily focuses on combat, it is crucial to have a smooth and consistent framerate. This guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RX 6800

The RX 6800 is overkill for Diablo 4, especially at 1080p. Thanks to the amazing work of the developers at Blizzard Entertainment, the RX 6800 is even capable of running the game at 4K resolution. The sweet spot for performance and visuals in the title is 1440p. That said, the settings suggested in this guide are curated to deliver the most visually appealing experience while maintaining high and stable framerates.

Here are the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the Radeon RX 6800:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RX 6800 XT

The RX 6800 XT is more capable than the RX 6800 and can deliver higher visual fidelity as well as framerates in Blizzard's latest action RPG. Hence, users of the 6800 XT will be able to have a much better experience in the game. That said, the following settings will deliver an optimal experience in Diablo 4, bringing the best of both graphics and framerates:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

These are the best settings to use in Diablo 4 with the RX 6800 and the RX 6800 XT. If you're facing performance issues such as stutters, random frame drops, or crashes, you should try updating to the latest AMD GPU drivers.

