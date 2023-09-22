Cyberpunk 2077 “has flatlined” 2.0 PC crash error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 just got a massive 2.0 patch update ahead of its Phantom Liberty expansion release, however, the new version seems to be causing a fair bit of PC crashes for some users. While 2.0 overhauled a lot of the existing systems along with smoothing out some of the rough edges that the base version was having with performance, it still seems that some bugs and glitches have made their way through.

The “Cyberpunk 2077 has flatlined’ error usually occurs when the RPG crashes on PC. This can happen at any given point of the story, like in the middle of combat, or even while enjoying the narrative and exploring Night City.

What makes this issue one of the more annoying bugs to deal with in the game is the fact that there are no permanent fixes to it. However, there are a few community workarounds that temporarily deal with the issue.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 guide will go over some of the things you will need to do in order to deal with “flatline” PC crash errors in version 2.0.

Fixing the Cyberpunk 2077 “has flatlined” 2.0 PC crash error

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that you will be able to try out in order to deal with the PC crash error with Cyberpunk 2077 2.0. However, here are a few workarounds that can temporarily deal with the issue for you.

1) Restarting the game and your system

While it might not look like much of a fix, there are many in the community who have mentioned that restarting the game and their PC a couple of times was able to prevent the RPG from constantly crashing on their systems.

Hence, it’s one step that you can try and see if it’s working for you.

2) Check for file integrity

If restarting the game does not fix it then the issue might be because of a few corrupt files in your installation directory. To be able to fix it, you will need to open your Steam client, go to Library and select Cyberpunk 2077.

Then right-click on it, select Properties, and then click on the “scan and repair” option. This will start a program that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been corrupted.

3) Update your GPU drivers

Irrespective of the graphics card that you are using, you might want to update it’s drivers to the latest version in order to fix a majority of the performance issues that your system is facing with the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is very hardware heavy with CDPR going as far as to warn players to update their cooling systems.

Hence, irrespective of Nvidia or AMD card that you are using, you might want to download their desktop app and automatically update your GPU drivers.

4) Tone down your graphics

Higher graphics and texture settings might also be why you are facing crashes with the RPG. So you might want to tone down on some of the textures to improve performance.

5) Wait for patch

CD Projekt Red is likely aware of the performance issues that PC players are facing with Cyberpunk 2077 after the version 2.0 update. Hence, they will be deploying a hotfix for the game in the coming weeks.

You will need to keep checking for new patches and have the game updated to the latest version.