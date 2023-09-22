Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are newly launched 1080p graphics cards that succeed the popular RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. These GPUs have a ton of modern technologies, such as improved ray tracing and support for frame generation, that allow gamers to play the latest and most demanding titles without major compromises.
However, the rasterization performance of the GPUs isn't vastly improved as compared to the last-gen RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Therefore, players will still have to make some compromises to the visual settings for the best experience in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 doesn't pack enough graphics power to play Cyberpunk at the highest settings at 1080p. We recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra settings in the game with some ray-traced effects turned on. DLSS frame generation helps regain some of the frames lost to ray tracing.
The best settings combination for the RTX 4060 in Cyberpunk 2077 is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. The GPU is marketed as a 1080p gaming GPU, but it packs enough horsepower to handle most games at 1440p. Cyberpunk, unfortunately, isn't one of them. The game runs best with a mix of high and ultra settings applied with ray tracing and DLSS frame gen turned on.
The following settings work best for the RTX 4060 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are new budget GPUs launched for top-notch 1080p gaming performance. Although players will have to crank down the settings slightly in Cyberpunk 2077, the game still plays and looks pretty well on the new Ada Lovelace GPUs.