Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are newly launched 1080p graphics cards that succeed the popular RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. These GPUs have a ton of modern technologies, such as improved ray tracing and support for frame generation, that allow gamers to play the latest and most demanding titles without major compromises.

However, the rasterization performance of the GPUs isn't vastly improved as compared to the last-gen RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Therefore, players will still have to make some compromises to the visual settings for the best experience in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 doesn't pack enough graphics power to play Cyberpunk at the highest settings at 1080p. We recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra settings in the game with some ray-traced effects turned on. DLSS frame generation helps regain some of the frames lost to ray tracing.

The best settings combination for the RTX 4060 in Cyberpunk 2077 is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS settings for the RTX 4060 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

DLSS frame generation: On

On DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of medium and high settings is recommended (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. The GPU is marketed as a 1080p gaming GPU, but it packs enough horsepower to handle most games at 1440p. Cyberpunk, unfortunately, isn't one of them. The game runs best with a mix of high and ultra settings applied with ray tracing and DLSS frame gen turned on.

The following settings work best for the RTX 4060 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: On

On DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Recommended ray tracing settings for the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are new budget GPUs launched for top-notch 1080p gaming performance. Although players will have to crank down the settings slightly in Cyberpunk 2077, the game still plays and looks pretty well on the new Ada Lovelace GPUs.